News 5 reporter races Guardians Hot Dogs... in heels
News 5's Bryn Caswell faced some of Cleveland's most well-known runners. The Guardians Hot Dogs.
News 5's Bryn Caswell faced some of Cleveland's most well-known runners. The Guardians Hot Dogs.
Many people were amused to hear about the former president's fear of being tackled.
The Dallas Stars made a terrific acquisition last season when they briefly brought in a veteran blueliner that fit in well. And while that D-man has moved on, he's shining in his new role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had a delightful sense of humor about New York Mets fans booing him ahead Wednesday night's Game 3 of the NLCS. As Ohtani jogged over to greet his fellow Dodgers, boos started roaring in fro
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.
The Bills and Browns shook up the AFC outlook with Tuesday's trade for Amari Cooper, which will have wide-ranging effects for both teams.
An eventful game ends in a victory for the Edmonton Oilers.
Joe Flacco's status as a top-5 quarterback and Dak Prescott's drastic drop-off are among the QBR takeaways after Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season
Scott Pianowski examines six players you might be better off without on your fantasy football roster.
The NHL has seen depth players rack up the points early, including a new Boston Bruins center, a Calgary Flames Huberdeau linemate and a Montreal Canadiens prospect.
Tropicana Field is unlikely to be ready for Rays' opening day in March because of damage from Hurricane Milton, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The 2024 fantasy football season is still in single-digit weeks, but that doesn’t mean that you should wait on making trades to improve your squad. One trade could tu
The London Knights have announced their 53rd captain in franchise history and the rest of the leadership group for the 2024-25 season
Retired tennis star Serena Williams announced on TikTok that she had a benign branchial cyst that was "the size of a small grapefruit" removed.
There are few guarantees in fantasy football, but these players are as close as you’ll get to a sure thing in Week 7 of the NFL season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive play has improved so far, but some suggest they're playing boring hockey. If it works, then let them be bored, says Adam Proteau.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — No. 2 Oregon had 12 men on the field late in its 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State, with the resulting penalty causing precious seconds to wind off the clock.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won their hurricane-delayed home opener over the Vancouver Canucks but the impact of two recent major hurricanes overshadowed it.