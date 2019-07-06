News Anchors Take Shelter on Live TV During Earthquake (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

Southern California was left rattled on Friday night for the second time in as many days after a 7.1 magnitude quake -centered, again, near the town of Ridgecrest – rocked the city of Los Angeles.

CBS LA news anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were live on the air when the violent tremors hit.

“We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment,” Donchey said. “We’re making sure nothing is going to come down in the studio here.”

Visibly scared, Donchey grabbed Fernandez’s arm. “This is a very strong earthquake,” she said. “8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan.”

Donchey proceeded to take cover as the network abruptly paused for commercial break.

Watch the video below:

WATCH: @CBSLA anchors seek shelter under desk during live broadcast when 6.9 magnitude Southern California earthquake strikes pic.twitter.com/hB7wyWulQD — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) July 6, 2019





