News app shows fake bloodied Alex Jones AI advert

Anyone tapping on the fake picture of Alex Jones is taken to a website showing doctored BBC news articles [PA Media]

A publisher has been criticised for running adverts with "disturbing" fake images of TV presenter Alex Jones and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Users of the WalesOnline app, published by Reach, saw AI-generated photos of Reeves and Jones with blood and bruises on their faces.

If tapped on, the adverts take readers to fake BBC News articles promoting cryptocurrency.

Reach has been asked to comment.

The company, which is the UK and Ireland’s largest publisher, operates some of the best-known news brands including the Mirror and the Express.

Its Welsh operation includes WalesOnline and papers including the Western Mail and the South Wales Evening Post.

The doctored images of Jones and Reeves appeared among genuine news articles on the WalesOnline app.

Cabinet member for culture on Cardiff council, Jennifer Burke-Davies, branded the adverts "disturbing".

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: "Does Reach or @WalesOnline have a responsibility to vet what's advertised on their platforms? These kinds of visuals cross a line."

Another X user said the adverts were "dystopian" and "dross".

Jones and Reeves have both been asked to comment.