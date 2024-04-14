News To Go: April 14, 2024
News To Go: April 14, 2024
Winter weather is not done with the Prairies, yet, despite parts of the region enjoying 20-degree temperatures this weekend. A potent snowstorm is in the works for parts of the region next week
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province next week
Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
A risk for localized flooding continues as heavy rains fall over portions of Ontario, and a snow threat looms for some on Saturday
Matt Kraycar, owner of the Bluffton-based K&K Wildlife Services, rescued the alligator Thursday morning.
A new form of zero-carbon, on-demand energy could help bring stability to the grid with support on both sides of the aisle — if the diverse coalition now backing it can hold together despite clashing over politics and climate action. Geothermal energy, which taps the heat of the Earth for industrial purposes or to generate electricity, represents…
A new, widespread severe thunderstorm threat could take shape over the central US early next week and place millions at risk of destructive wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
People across the United States and Canada who witnessed Monday’s total solar eclipse captured the celestial spectacle and shared their images and stories with CNN.
Indigenous communities are sounding the alarm as the wildfire season gets underway. On Wednesday, the federal government announced new funding to help the 48 First Nations in Alberta hire emergency management coordinators, promising that more funding would be on the way. But with wildfires already sparking evacuation orders, several chiefs tell Global News that the announcement is both too little and too late. Heather Yourex-West reports.
While Saturday felt wintry to some in the Northeast, a quick-moving storm system that will drop out of the Great Lakes has a chance of producing showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
Quebec officials have reported flooding on a handful of rivers north of Montreal and in Quebec City after heavy downpours fell on parts of the province this week.The municipality of Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, Que., declared a state of emergency after high water levels cut off about 100 households from road access Saturday. The state of emergency will be maintained until at least Sunday morning. Marc André Forget is among the residents affected by the flood. He's been living in the municipality
April showers bring May flowers and good news for some across Ontario in terms of drought and wildfires this upcoming season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Prince Rupert residents can now apply for free retrofitting assistance to renovate their homes to a heat pump system, according to non-profit Ecotrust Canada. Ecotrust Canada said successful applicants will be given a project manager for the renovations, get help sourcing contractors and working with them and receive assistance obtaining rebates and loans. The non-profit – which has an office in Prince Rupert – said many residents in rural B.C. do not have the adequate access to energy-efficient