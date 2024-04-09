News To Go: April 9, 2024

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month. Lawyer Michael Greene said Monday the hearing for his client Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is to be held May 24. "It was an inevitability. I mean, the (immigration) minister could always decide not to go ahead with it, but it doesn't seem to be happening at this point anyway," Greene said in an interview. "There's nothing to contest. You're convicted or yo