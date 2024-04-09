News To Go: April 9, 2024
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
HALIFAX — A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source. Last week, the town of Wolfville — home to Acadia University — received a draft study that draws some lessons from the inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that claimed 22 lives. The inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC), found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded to the killings
The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.
"The View" host tried to make a few connections that Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren't buying.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
The woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, jurors heard.
Matthew Marsiglia has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Devin Repath
Coronation Street reveals full details of Roy Cropper's prison story, as Roy says goodbye to his loved ones and faces a court ordeal.
Alberta's minister responsible for liquor, gaming and cannabis says either he or the provincial regulator will review how a large plastic jug of vodka landed on liquor store shelves selling for less than $50."I don't think a four-litre plastic jug of vodka adds to the quality of the distillery industry we have in this province," Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said at a news conference on Monday. "I don't think that it is responsible pricing to price it like that."Pict
The alligator was 7 feet, 11 inches long, the state says.
CALGARY — A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month. Lawyer Michael Greene said Monday the hearing for his client Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is to be held May 24. "It was an inevitability. I mean, the (immigration) minister could always decide not to go ahead with it, but it doesn't seem to be happening at this point anyway," Greene said in an interview. "There's nothing to contest. You're convicted or yo
The Florida Highway Patrol recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm from 22-year-old Taylon Nichelle Celestine's vehicle
Amy Brasher is charged with premediated murder in the Dec. 26 killing of her 3-year-old grandson, Carson Brasher in Hardin County, Tennessee.
Anthonie Ruinard Jr., 38, is suspected of stabbing, burning and dismembering 18-year-old Parker League last June, prosecutors say
Coronation Street has confirmed Mason Radcliffe's sentence after he was charged for threatening Liam Connor with a zombie knife.
Police are searching for Habibur Masum after a woman was fatally stabbed in broad daylight.
The parents of a Michigan school shooter are asking a judge to keep them out of prison as they face sentencing for their role in an attack that killed four students in 2021. Jennifer and James Crumbley are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the close of a pioneering case: They are the first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting. The Crumbleys did not know their son, Ethan Crumbley, was planning the shooting at Oxford High School.
Mei Huang Wolfe, the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, was charged with murder following the fatal dispute
The children are ages 2 and 4, officials said.