News To Go: August 10, 2024

- People
Mom Snuck Out with Newborn When Baby's Father Went to the Bathroom. Then She Strangled Him to Death
Anna Englund, 31, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7
- CNN
New body cam video from Trump shooting raises questions
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died of Complications from Diabetes. Why Are Her Parents Charged?
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
- ABC News
Woman dies after getting caught in baggage carousel at Chicago O'Hare
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
- People
Man Who Raped, Killed Montana Girl in 1996 Is ID'd After 28 Years — and He Died by Suicide After Being Questioned
Paul Hutchinson, 55, died by suicide one day after authorities questioned him about the cold case murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins
- INSIDER
Lauren Boebert tweets about Kamala Harris while showing up to court for the first time in her son's criminal case
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
- People
Man Accused of Dismembering Date Showed Off Basement — with Tarp, Saws — Where He Allegedly Planned Killing: Warrant
Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson
- Entertainment Weekly
Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, arrested on charges of attempting to flee police following previous prostitution arrest
The daughter of the country singer has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.
- People
Florida Teen Who Attacked Teacher’s Aide for Taking His Nintendo Switch Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Brendan Depa has autism, and his mother criticized the sentence, saying her son is "going to be taken advantage of or harmed" in prison
- People
Laci Peterson's Mom Reveals What She Thought About Scott When Daughter First Told Her About Him
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
- CBC
Chilliwack crash victims were 'giving, loving, fun,' father says
As a former paramedic, Kevin Brown says he was able to remain stoic when police told his family that his daughter and grandson were killed in a six-car crash in Chilliwack on Tuesday.Two days later, the 61-year-old says maintaining that stoicism has not been possible."That wave just starts rolling," Brown said in a phone interview. "You know, you get your periods of time where you're a little more upset and emotional and times where you can get some stability and grounding."I've gone through my
- CBC
Correctional officer who performed oral surgery on inmate granted absolute discharge
A correctional officer who extracted a central Newfoundland inmate's tooth during oral surgery in October 2020 has been granted an absolute discharge.Ron McDonald had escorted an inmate to Louis Bourget's dental clinic in Gander for a procedure. While the inmate was sedated, Bourget explained the procedure to McDonald and another officer, and then suggested they perform the extraction of the four teeth.McDonald took him up on the offer. He was later charged with aggravated assault and assault wi
- CBC
Photo of 'person of interest' released by Alberta RCMP on Day 4 of fatal shooting manhunt
RCMP have released a photo of a man who is considered to be a "person of interest" in the random, fatal shooting at a rural intersection east of Calgary on Tuesday.Police are not calling the person in the image a suspect but are hoping to identify him, saying he "may have information which can assist them in this investigation."The man was seen in Cochrane on Monday between 7 and 8 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymous
- Associated Press
Parents of 3 students who died in Parkland massacre, survivor reach large settlement with shooter
Families of three students murdered during the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a wounded former student have reached multimillion-dollar settlements in a lawsuit against the shooter, though their attorney concedes it is highly unlikely they will ever receive much money. The parents of slain students Luke Hoyer, 15, Alaina Petty, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, each reached $50 million settlements with Nikolas Cruz while wounded student Maddy Wilford agreed to a $40 million settlement, according to recently filed court records. “The chief rationale for the judgment amounts is simply in the event that the killer ever comes into possession of money, we could execute on the judgments and obtain it, thus preventing him from buying any creature comforts,” their attorney, David Brill, said Thursday.
- CNN
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than $50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.
- CBC
RCMP looking for man after urine and trash left in front of Antigonish mosque
Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding a suspect related to hate-motivated threats and mischief in Antigonish, N.S.In a news release Friday, police said they received a report of a man who was using a mobile device to record a group of women and children on July 23."When a woman in the group asked him to stop recording, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members," police said in the release. "He left on foot and did not
- People
Missing 16-Year-Old Boy Found Alive After Trying to Do a 'Challenge' on Family Camping Trip
The teen said he wanted to do a “challenge” that involved walking to the other side of the lake, but then things “turned out bad”
- The Canadian Press
US ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada was brought to US against his will
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico confirmed Friday that drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was brought to the United States against his will when he arrived in Texas in July on a plane along with fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López.
- PA Media: UK News
Grandfather, 69, who armed himself with cosh to take part in riot is jailed
Retired welder William Nelson Morgan, 69, was sentenced for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
- People
Zoologist Who Appeared on NatGeo, BBC, Sexually Abused Dogs and Recorded Abuse in 'Torture Room'
Adam Britton was arrested in 2022 in Australia after he posted a disturbing video of himself abusing animals, which led police to him