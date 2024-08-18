News To Go: August 18, 2024

Latest Stories
Parks Canada aerial footage shows Jasper wildfire damage
Aerial footage from a drone shows the damage caused by wildfires in Jasper, Alta. The footage was provided by Parks Canada.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. woman arrested after 'racially offensive' social media content: RCMP
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
- CBC
Niagara police get to root of Welland, Ont., tree carving mystery, make arrest
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
- PA Media: UK News
Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
- People
Ind. Man Kills Wife, Injures Their 2 Teenage Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
A 43-year-old former Indianapolis police officer killed his wife, 41, and shot his two daughters in what investigators say was a murder-suicide
- CNN
Bodycam video shows police fatally shooting New Jersey woman whose family told 911 she was having a mental health crisis
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
- The Canadian Press
Man who pulled gun after Burger King worker wouldn't take drugs for payment gets 143 years in prison
DENVER (AP) — A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.
- The Canadian Press
Jacob Hoggard now behind bars after appeal dismissed, lawyer says
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
- CBC
Most Pusateri's locations to shutter amid bankruptcy filings
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
- INSIDER
4 flight attendants plead guilty to smuggling drug money out of US after prosecutors say they used crewmember lanes to get through security
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
- Belleville News-Democrat
Man sentenced for killing teen sitting in truck on New Year’s Day near Collinsville
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado leaves semi truck flipped on the 401, damage on the ground
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
- Canadian Press Videos
Toronto Fire responds to building at risk of collapse
Toronto Fire Services say a two-storey downtown building has been evacuated and is at risk of collapsing due to a compromised roof. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop says crews are working to bring the building down safely. (Aug. 16, 2024)
- BuzzFeed
23 Shocking Stories And Confessions About What American Women's Lives Were Like Before The Women's Rights Movement
"I had to have a male cosigner just for a checking account pre-1974."
- CBC
Judge finds man not guilty of sexual assault of minor in Yellowknife
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.A Northwest Territories Supreme Court judge has found a man not guilty of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his verdict in Yellowknife on Friday afternoon.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex
- NextShark
Funeral held for Angelica Bravo as search for her missing children hits 5-week mark
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
- People
Calif. Mom Mauled to Death by Dogs as Police Find 25 Great Danes ‘Running Loose’ Nearby
Davina Corbin was attacked by dogs in the early morning hours of Aug. 8
- The Canadian Press
Newlyweds and bride's mother killed in crash after semitruck overturns in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.
- BBC
Man arrested for causing unnecessary suffering to dog
A 36-year-old man is arrested after an incident involving a dog he was walking in Brighton.
- CNN
2 women were murdered six years apart. Now DNA evidence links a suspect, police say
Four years ago, a passing driver in Austin found the body of a 28-year-old woman in a silver sedan. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, police say.