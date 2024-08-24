News To Go: August 24, 2024

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Woman from India disappears down a sinkhole in Malaysia's capital
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A woman from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital Friday when pavement collapsed beneath her and she fell into a sinkhole where she may have been swept away by an underground water current, police said.
- CBC
Calgary man who killed friend in headlock incident sentenced for manslaughter
A Calgary man who turned his life around after he killed his friend with a headlock will be allowed to serve his sentence from home.Scott Midford, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his friend Austin Harris, 27, who died in March 2022.The two men were both "extremely intoxicated" when they got into a fight at Harris's home.Midford put Harris in a reverse headlock. After a "quick scuffle," Harris was released and he fell backward, hitting his head on the floor. "Very tragically [th
- People
6-Year-Old Ohio Boy Was Allegedly Handcuffed and Mauled by a Pit Bull. What's Going to Happen to His Mother?
The child, identified as “D.M.” in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 17, with dog bites to his neck and ear
- People
Ex-Alaska Airlines Pilot Speaks Out Months After Allegedly Trying to Shut Off Plane’s Engines While on Mushrooms
Joseph Emerson recalled the Oct. 22, 2023 incident in an interview with ABC's 'Good Morning America'
- People
Autopsy Reveals Causes of Death for Ga. Firefighters Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
- People
Last Body Found from Sunken Sicily Yacht as All 6 Missing Passengers Confirmed Dead
The five other missing passengers were recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 21
- CBC
Flag with swastika removed from Kitchener home, police investigating
Police say they are aware a home in Kitchener was displaying a flag with "offensive symbols."On Monday, several reports were made to police about the flag at a home in Kitchener. Photos and videos sent to CBC News and shared on social media show it's a red, white and black flag featuring a swastika on the front of a single-detached home.CBC News went to the neighbourhood on Thursday and saw that the flag has been removed.Police say they launched an investigation after receiving the reports."Memb
- CBC
Missing Markham woman's body found in Parry Sound
A teenager is facing firearms charges and two others are facing fraud charges, after police allege they were in possession of property belonging to a missing Markham woman whose remains were found in Parry Sound, Ont., earlier this month.At a news conference on Thursday, York Regional Police said Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui's body has been identified after it was found on Aug. 12. Police said they believe Mui was murdered. The 56-year-old's family reported her missing on Aug. 9, and her white 2024 Merc
- The Canadian Press
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
OTTAWA — In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
- Global News
‘Burned human remains’: Body of missing Ontario real estate agent identified
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the that "burned human remains" found in Parry Sound, Ont. on Aug. 12, have been identified as those from Markham-based real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, who disappeared on Aug, 9.
- CNN
A Virginia mom has been missing for over 3 weeks. Her husband has now been charged with concealing a body, police say
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, has been charged with concealing a body in connection with her disappearance, which has received an outpour of community attention and prompted authorities to conduct hundreds of interviews and execute 10 related search warrants.
- The Canadian Press
US border agent accused of ordering women to show him their breasts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
- CBC
RCMP offer $10K reward for info leading to arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan
The Alberta RCMP announced a $10,000 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, one of the two men accused of killing Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander at the Strathmore RCMP, said several agencies are assisting in the search. They include both the B.C. and Saskatchewan RCMP, members of the Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge police services, and the Alberta Sh
- BuzzFeed
JD Vance And "Hillbilly Elegy" Have It All Wrong — Here Are 9 Surprising Truths About Life In Appalachia
It's pronounced, "Appa-latch-uh."
- Associated Press
Young humpback whale freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail in Sydney Harbor
A young humpback whale was freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The juvenile whale immediately began swimming toward the Sydney Heads and the open Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning, Macquarie University whale expert Vanessa Pirotta said. Pirotta said the whale could have become entangled far earlier than Thursday.
- Business Insider
Saudi Arabia's Neom is getting electric shuttle ships that appear to hover over water to transport passengers in its waterways
Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity, has ordered Candela P-12s, high-speed electric shuttle ships that look like they hover over water.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Gilma tracker: See projected path of Category 3 storm
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
- The Canadian Press
Pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak expected to plead no contest in Michigan case
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak is expected to plead no contest Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
- People
Victims of Sicily Yacht Tragedy Formally Identified, Authorities Say Some Were Searching for Air Pockets in Final Moments
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Sicilian authorities held a press conference where the seven victims of the yacht sinking were identified
- The Canadian Press
Anesthesiologist with 'chloroform fetish' admits to drugging, sexually abusing family's nanny
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.