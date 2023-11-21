News bulletin 2023/11/21 08:18

Donald Trump spoke to a rally of supporters about old claims that sex workers had once urinated on him on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The former president shouldn’t be so fast in celebrating a new decision in his favor, argued Neal Katyal and Jill Wine-Banks.
NEW YORK — The Trump Organization’s longtime controller returned to the witness stand Monday as a witness for the defense at Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and continued to downplay his role in the fraudulent financial statements central to the case. Jeffrey McConney, accused in the $250 million lawsuit alongside Trump and his high-ranking execs, again laid responsibility on the ...
"As far as I'm concerned, the chaos starts at the top," said Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
"The food looked very good. I wanted to have some, but they didn’t have any for me," the former president said
The coup-attempting former president has skipped all three debates to date but has been getting more agitated about them as the GOP primaries draw closer.
Russia made a rare admission Western sanctions had worked to throttle its economy, but also claimed it is on track to grow as much as 3% this year.
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
The MSNBC anchor slammed the new House speaker's condemnation of one Republican as being totally at odds with his praise of the former president.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold weighed in on a state judge rejecting an attempt to bar Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot.
While lawyers for Donald Trump were trying to get a gag order lifted, Republicans should have been rallying for a universal gag order to shut him up.
EDMONTON — The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election. Preston Manning, the former head of the Reform Party, made the pitch last week in an email sent to Conservative MPs on the same day the report from the panel he chaired was published. The email begins with the salutation "Dear CPC friends," but the recipients list inclu
In the American presidential election of 2024, there will be more presidential candidates on the ballot than there are major political parties.
The footage shows armed militants storm the bridge of the large ship during an incident that Israel called an "Iranian attack."
Republican senator’s efforts to hold up military promotions has caused relations to sour between him and others in his party
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko planned to flee to Poland at the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz revealed in his book ‘Polska na wojnie,’ journalist Filip Dąb-Mirowski wrote on Twitter on Nov. 13.
Finland has accused Russia of handing out bicycles and foot-scooters to migrants to help them cross the border as part of a plan to destabilise Europe.
BIGFORK, Mont. (AP) — After 17 years in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Jon Tester is a well-known commodity in Montana — a plain-spoken grain farmer with a flattop and a carefully cultivated reputation as a moderate. The 67-year-old lawmaker smiled and laughed his way through the crowd at a Veterans Day event in Bigfork, a small town on Flathead Lake where the population has surged in recent years. He chatted with veterans who supported him and some who didn’t, then stood behind a lectern in the Bigf
OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process. The agency is releasing a report Monday that offers detailed findings of its audits of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Program. The bulk of the findings cover the period ending March 31, but the report also offers more up-to-date figures as of Sept. 29. The CEWS program subsidized businesses' st
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie took aim Sunday at Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel for suggesting that abortion is more than a state’s issue. NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed Christie on “Meet the Press” over McDaniel’s abortion comments on the show last week, where she said “there’s a lot of discussion to be had,…