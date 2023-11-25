News bulletin 2023/11/25 07:08

Beware of terrorists bearing gifts. Compassionate goals and unrelenting war make for a complex mix. While freeing Hamas’s October 7 victims is laudable, there are right and wrong ways to do so. There are costs as well as benefits. Here, Hamas has won a significant victory. Whether the deal sets a definitively negative precedent for Israel remains unclear, but it casts doubt on whether it will attain its legitimate goal of eliminating Hamas’s terrorist threat.
Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said the second of two major attacks in August had seriously disrupted operations on the 19-km (12-mile) bridge, Europe's longest, and dented the notion of Russian invincibility. "We have practically overturned the philosophy of naval operations," Maliuk said in the first of a series of televised documentaries entitled "SBU, the Special Operations of Victory."
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was blaming the "liberal media" for trying to distract voters.
Kristy Greenberg pointed out the "worst part" of a new affidavit against the former president in his New York civil fraud trial.
While outwardly expressing full support for Ukraine, behind closed doors in Berlin and Washington plans are being hatched to force Ukraine into talks with Russia to freeze the war on its current front lines, German newspaper BILD said in a report published on Nov. 24.
Vladimir Putin's newly unveiled superyacht, the Victoria, its cost, capacity and construction details revealed by Russian opposition group.
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
Russia views Moldova's decision to join EU sanctions against it as a hostile step aimed at destroying ties with Moscow and will retaliate, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. The Russian denunciation was issued in response to a vote in Moldova's parliament agreeing to abide by the punitive measures as part of measures to alter its legislation as required for its bid to join the European Union. "Its aim is the complete destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which, through the fault of official Chisinau, are already in a very deplorable state."
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government will close its one remaining crossing point with Russia if its neighbor continues with a hybrid operation to push asylum seekers across the demarcation, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said. Most Read from BloombergMarkets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri BrassEverything You Need to Know About China’s Child Pneumonia OutbreakHamas Frees 24 Hostages From Gaza as Israel Truce Holds‘Fear Gauge’ Hits 2020 Low as Stocks Up This Week: Markets WrapXi Tole
The Danielle Smith government intends to put its Sovereignty Act into action next week to shield Alberta power companies from the proposed federal clean electricity regulations, CBC News has learned.The province will use the controversial law to introduce a resolution in the legislature that declares Ottawa's plan to slash grid emissions an unconstitutional federal measure, and spell out ways the regulations would not be enforced in Alberta, according to sources familiar with the matter.The reso
Temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Volgograd Oblast were reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) and local monitoring channels reported on Nov. 24.
Tensions in Congress are rising to the point that lawmakers are close to throwing hands.
The Kremlin has an aggressive plan for the future and is currently solving four tasks, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service head, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, said in his column for Interfax-Ukraine on Nov. 22.
Two people died on the American side of the Niagara Falls border, but the FBI quickly ruled out terrorism as a cause.
German federal police mounted dawn raids Thursday on the homes of 15 alleged Hamas members and supporters in Berlin and three other states across the north and east of the country, national security officials said.
Russia made 19 billion rubles last year from forced convict labor, according to finance ministry data cited by Russian media.
A future Palestinian state could be demilitarised and have a temporary international security presence to provide guarantees to both it and to Israel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday. "We said that we are ready for this state to be demilitarised, and there can also be guarantees of forces, whether NATO forces, United Nations forces, or Arab or American forces, until we achieve security for both states, the nascent Palestinian state and the Israeli state," Sisi said during a joint news conference in Cairo with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. A political resolution which requires a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, has remained out of reach, Sisi added.
Former President Donald Trump has told Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei that he plans to travel to the South American country so the two can meet, Milei's office said Thursday. The office did not give a date for when Trump intends to be in Buenos Aires. The inauguration of Milei, a right-wing populist who has expressed admiration for Trump, is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Ukraine killed Senior Ensign Denis Nikitin, who commanded a Russian Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, in its Nov. 10 attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels moored near the village of Chornomorske in occupied Crimea, Russian propaganda outlets reported on Nov. 23.