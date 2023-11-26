News bulletin 2023/11/26 07:07

A Colorado low brings a mix of rain and snow, followed by northwesterly flow which will bring days of strong lake effect snow. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
If I asked you to choose Victoria Beckham’s best looks I’m sure you’d be hard pressed to pick just one. While over the years Victoria Beckham's style has been through many different aesthetics, from ultra glam party to quiet luxury minimalist styles, she’s always pulled together outfits that had us filled with wardrobe envy. If you’re looking for some winter outfit ideas, the best Christmas party outfits or easy workwear looks, Victoria has you covered.
One man has been found deceased after wandering out into a blizzard in Nunavut. These videos show what was one of the most intense storms in recent memory.
Israel delivered its side of the bargain in scenes of chaos.
9-year-old Emily Hand, who initially was believed killed by Hamas militants during the October 7 terror attack, reunites with her father and 13-year-old Hila Rotem reunites with her uncle after both were released by Hamas.
The measure, proposed by Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom, included "all matters relating to pregnancy," not just abortion. Judge James T. Russell said it was too broad.
Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes are still alive thanks to an unbelievable last-minute touchdown against rival Auburn.
While outwardly expressing full support for Ukraine, behind closed doors in Berlin and Washington plans are being hatched to force Ukraine into talks with Russia to freeze the war on its current front lines, German newspaper BILD said in a report published on Nov. 24.
The fight for Bakhmut was so brutal that it was called a "slaughter-fest" and "meat grinder." War experts say it was smart for Ukraine to hold the city and fight, which caused problems for Russia.
Secretly recorded calls of Russian soldiers speaking from the front lines in Ukraine with loved ones back home offer a rare glimpse of the war through Russian eyes. As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second winter, a growing number of Russian soldiers want out, audio intercepts obtained and verified by The Associated Press indicate. Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded.
Beware of terrorists bearing gifts. Compassionate goals and unrelenting war make for a complex mix. While freeing Hamas’s October 7 victims is laudable, there are right and wrong ways to do so. There are costs as well as benefits. Here, Hamas has won a significant victory. Whether the deal sets a definitively negative precedent for Israel remains unclear, but it casts doubt on whether it will attain its legitimate goal of eliminating Hamas’s terrorist threat.
Ex-president is suing the veteran journalist and his publishers for trying to ‘capitalise’ off of his ‘valuable’ voice
The electronic billboards reference Trump’s legal problems, election claims.
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump dies while running to presidential reelection in 2024, how are other GOP candidates impacted?
Responding to a poll indicating just 36% of Americans believe anyone who works hard can get ahead, Jackie DeAngelis asserts the administration is pushing a socialist society The post Fox News Blames Biden’s ‘Reckless Spending’ for Loss of the American Dream, Says Trump’s Economy Was ‘Pretty Good’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Russia views Moldova's decision to join EU sanctions against it as a hostile step aimed at destroying ties with Moscow and will retaliate, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. The Russian denunciation was issued in response to a vote in Moldova's parliament agreeing to abide by the punitive measures as part of measures to alter its legislation as required for its bid to join the European Union. "Its aim is the complete destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which, through the fault of official Chisinau, are already in a very deplorable state."
The Danielle Smith government intends to put its Sovereignty Act into action on Monday to shield Alberta power companies from the proposed federal clean electricity regulations, as CBC News first reported Friday.The province will use the controversial law to introduce a resolution in the legislature that declares Ottawa's plan to slash grid emissions an unconstitutional federal measure, and spell out ways the regulations would not be enforced in Alberta, according to sources familiar with the ma
Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday, and it raises an obvious question: What happens if a sitting president dies while running for reelection?
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to wish everyone, including his “enemies,” a “happy Thanksgiving.” CNN’s Alayna Treene reports.
Singaporeans Lam Baoyan and Rudy Taslim have spent the last two years running multiple aid projects in Ukraine, visiting the frontlines seven times.