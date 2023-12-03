News bulletin 2023/12/03 11:38

It's a trap. But Trump set himself up for another bruising lesson over trying to repeal Obamacare.
A Ukrainian official told the BBC they had preempted the China train diversion, and Russians fell into the sabotage "trap."
TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie has been declared the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. The Mississauga mayor and former Liberal MP won after three rounds of ballots, defeating Nate Erskine-Smith, Yasir Naqvi and Ted Hsu. Crombie has served three terms as the mayor of Mississauga, and has boasted that she seems to “rankle” Premier Doug Ford. Polling suggests that of all the Liberal leadership candidates, the party will perform best against the Progressive Conservatives in the next election with
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went after Republicans who voted to expel former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday but still support former President Trump, arguing Trump is much worse than Santos. Santos was expelled in a 311-114-2 vote early Friday, the third such attempt against the New York congressman over a series of alleged ethics…
The recent attempt by China’s President Xi Jinping to halt worsening relations with the US in San Francisco – and so help his ever-downward-spiraling economy – was widely celebrated by the financial press, which noted the standing ovation American business elites gave Xi in San Francisco, after he told them that China is a “big market” and a willing “partner and friend” of the US.
The Kremlin is worried about the political impact of war disaffection leading up to the 2024 presidential election, according to a US think tank.
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were reportedly using SIM cards from Kyivstar "to control Shahed drones."
The former president went in on the 2020 election during a swing through Iowa on Saturday, even claiming that he still wants to "redo" it
Two saboteurs poisoned 35 Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Simferopol, in Crimea, NGO project Information Resistance reported on Dec. 2, citing Russian Telegram news channels.
Europe is not ready for war with an aggressive Russia and risks being “washed away” in a conflict, like how Napoleon dismantled the Holy Roman Empire, warns Germany’s pre-eminent military historian Sönke Neitzel, The Times reported on Nov. 30.
The disgraced congressman fired off a series of tweets promising to file ethics complaints against some of the House members who voted him out.
The talk show host found a veep possibility for Trump that we should have seen coming.
But a Ukrainian commander insisted the country's military was "firmly holding the lines".
Randy Boissonnault, the federal minister of employment and official languages, is accusing certain provincial premiers of standing in the way of Canada's "ambition.""We have a lot of ambition as a country and yet we've got provincial premiers that are kind of stuck in the past and don't want to see us build, don't want to see us grow," he told host Catherine Cullen in an interview on CBC Radio's The House."There are great things that we can do with this country if we had provincial partners want
A watchdog agency has informed the White House that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and spokesman Andrew Bates violated the Hatch Act, giving Jean-Pierre her second warning letter this year over the use of the term “MAGA.” The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) told Jean-Pierre and Bates in a letter in October, first obtained by NBC…
In a recent interview with Radio NV, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Researches, shed light on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call for Ukraine to fortify its defenses.
A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.
The U.S. Air Force has eliminated Boeing from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch, Boeing confirmed on Friday, shaking up the battle to build the next version of the aircraft known as the "Doomsday Plane" due to its ability to survive a nuclear war. The move leaves privately-held defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp as the lone company publicly vying for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) contract to eventually replace a fleet that has been in use since the 1970s. The Air Force, which plans to award a SAOC contract in 2024, declined to comment on whether other firms had submitted bids.
Haley, not the coup-attempting former president, would be the toughest opponent for Biden, recent polling shows.
A Ukrainian drone commander said that electronic warfare specialists were aware of a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone flying in Kherson and that the feed was "intercepted immediately,"