News bulletin 2023/12/10 10:39

We need to talk about Ukraine. While the world’s attention has been focused on the war between Israel and Hamas, grim tremors have been shaking that rich, black soil. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed – or, in Volodymyr Zelensky’s words, “did not achieve the desired results”.
A stenographer at Donald Trump's hush money case arraignment was removed for saying in an interview that he's a Republican. His union says it's unfair.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said that experts called for former President Trump’s defense this week actually helped her legal case alleging Trump and his company falsified business records. “Donald Trump can continue to try to distract from reality. You can continue to call me names,” she said in a video message Friday. “But…
Critics ripped the Florida first lady’s remarks after she called “moms and grandmoms” to support her husband’s presidential bid.
Cheney in her new book wrote that she was bumped off the party list after she called on Trump to produce evidence backing up his 2020 election claims.
There were monster trucks, Leroy the redneck reindeer and a man blowing toilet paper. And many in the crowd thought a second Trump term could help their economy.
KORCZOWA, Poland (AP) — Pickup trucks and tourniquets bound for Ukraine’s battlefield are among items stuck in a mileslong line at the border with Poland. Components to build drones to fight off Russian forces are facing weeks of delays. Ukrainian charities and companies supplying the war-torn country's military warn that problems are growing as Polish truck drivers show no sign of ending a border blockade that has stretched past a month. The Polish protesters argue that their livelihoods are at
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former House speaker, said he is endorsing Donald Trump for president and would consider serving in his Cabinet if the GOP front-runner were to win back the White House. McCarthy had a rocky relationship with the former president, notably when he declined to publicly support Trump's bid for a second term, despite being one of his earliest and most loyal allies. But they always seem to patch things up, and as McCarthy prepares
Two elite IDF soldiers were severely wounded in a failed hostage rescue operation to retrieve hostages in Gaza, say Israeli media reports
Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joins 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the crime crisis as a result of progressive criminal justice reform
Twenty-four of the so-called fake Trump electors now face criminal charges in three different states, and one of the legal architects of the plan to deploy them, Kenneth Chesebro, has emerged as a witness in all the cases. Chesebro, a Harvard-trained lawyer, helped develop the plan to have Republicans in battleground states won by Joe Biden in 2020 present themselves as Trump electors. The scheme was part of an effort to have Congress block or delay certification of Biden’s Electoral College vic
The former congressman’s rise and fall from grace is all on him, they said.
Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Ken Langone put his support behind GOP hopeful Nikki Haley on Friday, calling her approach to the 2024 election “smart.” “I think she’s just what we need right now. I think her approach is smart. I think she’s clarified herself on some issues which is very important,” Langone, who is…
A Republican operative called Trump's repeated refusals “an intentional slap in the face” to the RNC.
For the second time, the State of Qatar has negotiated the repatriation of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. The country has become the go-to mediator in hostage crises too, having played a key role in brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas. But can Qatar also succeed, where others have failed, to help return thousands of Ukrainian hostages imprisoned in Russia?
Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), who is currently being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on extremism charges, expressed apprehension about sharing the fate of the late Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, he told pro-Kremlin outlet Baza.
The Russian missile ship the Askold, which was destroyed on Nov. 4 after a Ukrainian missile struck the shipyard in Kerch, on the east coast of the occupied Crimean peninsula, will not be repaired, a Telegram news channel has claimed.
The holds are due to the officers' "stances or actions relating to" DEI programs, Eric Schmitt's office said.
Former President Trump weighed in on the recent Republican primary debate, taking shots at his 2024 rivals and declaring entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy the winner. “So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated ‘presidential’ debate, & how would I rate the players. It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on…
“I think it was over before it began,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said after this week's little-watched GOP presidential debate in Alabama.