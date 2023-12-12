News bulletin 2023/12/12 09:13

Three months after the FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago last August, a longtime employee of Donald Trump’s private club quit his job.
Photos and videos of the elimination of pro-Russian ex-MP Ilya Kyva in a Moscow suburb were obtained by NV from sources in Ukraine’s SBU Security Service on Dec. 11.
The principle upon which our nation was founded and that remains at the center of our justice system today is that no person — even a former president — is above the law, write Norman Eisen and Joshua Kolb.
The journalist reality-checked the retiring Republican lawmaker over his comment.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the carbon price is not to blame for the cost-of-living crisis, and eliminating it will neither lower prices nor make climate action cheaper. He says cancelling it, as the Conservatives are demanding, would also eliminate rebate cheques that are worth between $240 and
The gulf between Israel and the US on one hand, and Arab states and much of the rest of the world on the other, couldn't really be greater.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses were helping her case, with one admitting that valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results. Smith made his request for the court to act with unusual speed to prevent any delays that could push back the trial of the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, currently set to begin on March 4, until after next year’s presidential election. A federal judge r
House Speaker Mike Johnson is pursuing an impeachment strategy against President Joe Biden that he once said could cause “irreparable damage” to the country when Democrats sought to oust then-President Donald Trump, according to a CNN KFile review of his past public comments.
Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says that former President Donald Trump needs to stop talking about political retribution as Trump campaigns for a return to the White House.
Lawmakers in both parties are growing increasingly concerned about where a handshake deal between the White House and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on spending stands as they negotiate how the government should be funded next year. The Biden administration and House GOP leadership worked to pass legislation known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA)…
Russia has spent months stockpiling cruise missiles for a winter campaign and has now started using them, the UK MOD said.
The co-host played buzzkill as the Fox News crew hyped up the GOP's pursuit of the president.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month and saw no need to appear again. Trump had been expected to return to the witness stand Monday as the last big defense witness in the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. The case threatens Trump’s real estate empire and cuts to the heart of his image as a succe
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Monday dug into Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) recent remarks against sending further aid to Ukraine, calling the Ohio Republican’s comments “total and unmitigated bull‑‑‑‑.” Vance, in an interview with former White House aid Steve Bannon earlier Monday, claimed some lawmakers are looking to cut Social Security benefits for more aid…
Britain has agreed to donate scores of amphibious vehicles and raiding craft to Ukraine as it cements its positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river.
Mitt Romney said he has not "seen any evidence" to authorize House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Israel reportedly fired US-supplied white phosphorus on southern Lebanon in October in an attack that experts believe could constitute a war crime.
Russia has become stronger as a result of the conflict in Ukraine - just as it did by defeating Hitler and Napoleon, its foreign minister has claimed. In a wide-ranging series of assertions, Sergei Lavrov said the "hybrid war" that the West is supposedly waging against Russia is based on "cancel culture". Mr Lavrov - who is sanctioned by the UK and the EU - said the West was trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine.