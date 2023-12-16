News bulletin 2023/12/16 08:25

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After hearing from 40 witnesses over 2 1/2 months, Judge Arthur Engoron sounded almost wistful as he presided over the last day of testimony in Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial. “In a strange way, I’m gonna miss this trial,” he said Wednesday. Things aren't over yet in the case, in which New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump of inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Closing arguments are scheduled for early J