News bulletin 2023/12/24 07:24

Stephen Anaya was thrilled when he heard the news that his wife Kristen was pregnant with a girl. Looking back, Stephen Anaya said that losing their baby, who they named Tylee, was "devastating" and hurt him a lot -- but that quickly turned to worry and fear for his wife. "When someone tells you -- for me, on my side -- you could potentially lose your wife, after me losing my daughter, was very scary," Anaya told ABC News in an interview.