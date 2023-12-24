News bulletin 2023/12/24 18:24

The New York Times

In 2020, President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech in Minnesota railing against refugees and criticizing protests for racial justice. Toward the end, he wrapped up with standard lines from his stump speech and praise for the state’s pioneer lineage. Then, Trump stopped to address his crowd of Minnesota supporters with an aside seeming to invoke a theory of genetic superiority. “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you