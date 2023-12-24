News bulletin 2023/12/24 18:24

This is not a trial about "exaggerations." To revamp that Bill Clinton campaign slogan, it's the chicanery, stupid.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump told a federal appeals panel on Saturday that he should be granted immunity from prosecution with regard to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting within the bounds of his official duties when he took the actions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Tells Appeals Panel He Should Have ‘Absolute Immunity’Wall Street Learns That This Year, Nothing Beat Owning the S&P 500Manchester United Saga Ends With $1.3 Billion Ratcliffe DealHyperl
"I see a lot of people with their hair on fire," the attorney and TV analyst tells MSNBC. "They can just douse their hair in water" The post George Conway Throws Water on Notion of a Trump Victory From Supreme Court Decision: ‘Isn’t a Big Deal’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for Donald Trump, talks with CNN’s Jim Acosta about the former president’s ongoing legal battles.
The Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision to disqualify former President Trump from the state primary ballot has come under fire from Republicans who have claimed it is a political move against the former president. But former federal judge Michael Luttig fired back at those criticisms in an MSNBC interview Saturday, saying it is really the…
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break. The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year. He will be travelling with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of
Legal problems may be the biggest threats to Trump's big lead in Republican polls, as rivals urge voters to leave the "chaos" of the Trump era behind.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately decide former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, allowing a lower court to continue reviewing the issue. The justices, rebuffing an extraordinary request by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, refused to effectively leap-frog a lower appeals court to speed up a final ruling on Trump's claim of criminal immunity ahead of his trial, due to begin in March. A federal appeals court in Washington has fast-tracked its consideration of the issue, and scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 9.
The Israeli PM says his troops will keep fighting - after one of their deadliest days of the conflict.
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig analyzes why the Supreme Court likely rejected a request by special counsel Jack Smith to fast-track arguments on whether Donald Trump has any immunity from federal prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in office.
The Africa Corps is a product of Russia's defense ministry, and it's promising a "high" salary and an alternative to a "peaceful" life.
Ukrainian military intelligence has suggested that many Russian troops are suffering from "mouse fever."
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) called the impeachment inquiry into President Biden “sickening” and said Republicans are weaponizing the impeachment process. “It’s sickening and it’s repulsive,” Phillips told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Friday. “Once we start weaponizing impeachment as a political tactic in Congress, which is what’s happening right now, we’re really in trouble,…
House prices in Germany dropped by a record 10.2pc in the third quarter in a further sign of the struggles faced by Europe’s largest economy since the pandemic.
Republican senators who voted to acquit former President Trump during his second trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol largely say they don’t regret their votes years later, as Trump looks like he’ll be the party’s standard-bearer again in 2024. One Republican senator who frequently criticizes Trump’s conduct but nevertheless voted to acquit…
In 2020, President Donald Trump gave a campaign speech in Minnesota railing against refugees and criticizing protests for racial justice. Toward the end, he wrapped up with standard lines from his stump speech and praise for the state’s pioneer lineage. Then, Trump stopped to address his crowd of Minnesota supporters with an aside seeming to invoke a theory of genetic superiority. “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you
Joe Rogan claimed many Americans who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are regretting that decision because of the 46th president’s alleged declining acuity — but in trying to prove his point, the popular podcast host incorrectly attributed to Biden something Donald Trump had in fact said. On the Dec. 21 episode of “The …
Giuliani may not give a damn, but his actions are not only shameful in the court of public opinion, they are now also legally accountable in the courtroom, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
The arrests come as Israel hints at expanding its campaign, forcing more civilians out of their homes.