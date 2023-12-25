News bulletin 2023/12/25 09:29

Reports indicating Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s interest in ending the war are in fact a ploy to impede and disrupt further military aid to Ukraine from Western allies, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Dec. 23.
This is not a trial about "exaggerations." To revamp that Bill Clinton campaign slogan, it's the chicanery, stupid.
The super PAC Never Back Down has so far been unable to lift Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump told a federal appeals panel on Saturday that he should be granted immunity from prosecution with regard to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting within the bounds of his official duties when he took the actions. Most Read from BloombergManchester United Saga Ends With $1.3 Billion Ratcliffe DealChina Is Softening Stance on Gaming After $80 Billion RoutTrump Tells Appeals Panel He Should Have ‘Absolute Immunity’Quantum Comput
Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for Donald Trump, talks with CNN’s Jim Acosta about the former president’s ongoing legal battles.
The US Supreme Court could right the wrongs of GOP senators who failed to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Russia, China, and the US all have fifth-generation fighter-jet programs, but each country is having issues with its jets.
Legal problems may be the biggest threats to Trump's big lead in Republican polls, as rivals urge voters to leave the "chaos" of the Trump era behind.
The Israeli PM says his troops will keep fighting - after one of their deadliest days of the conflict.
Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci claimed former President Trump’s remarks that drew comparisons to Adolf Hitler, “Mein Kampf” and Nazi Germany are “a total dog whistle.” Scaramucci, who served on the former president’s campaign team and just 11 days in the administration, said Trump “knows exactly what he’s doing” with his comments. He also…
Former President Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, released a new television ad Sunday afternoon that is set to air in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. In the one-minute ad spot, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described Trump’s surprise Christmas visit in 2018 to Iraq. The ad emphasized…
The senator says "If you watch CNN, MSNBC, there is no border crisis, doesn't exist, because they don't cover on those facts" The post Ted Cruz Makes Fox Host Defend MSNBC After Saying ‘They Don’t Cover News’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Donald Trump’s commanding lead in the polls has spurred debate about possible running mates. Here are some potential candidates.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) made another case for his White House bid Friday, arguing there is not “one shred of evidence” that President Biden can win against former President Trump in the 2024 election. Phillips, in an interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, said people aren’t taking his candidacy seriously because he isn’t…
US Marine vet Ethan Hertweck died helping a comrade after taking out 12 Russians in his final stand fighting in Avdiivka, his family said.
Iran threatened Saturday that the Mediterranean Sea could be “closed” if the U.S. and Israel continued “crimes” in Gaza, state media reported, according to Reuters. The Iranian government has showed support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel, while the U.S. has strongly backed Israel — despite growing criticism of the Israeli…
Five Israeli hostages killed in Hamas captivity were recovered from an underground tunnel network in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, showing footage of a white-tiled bathroom and work room linked by dark concrete-lined passages. The publication left open the question of how they had died, with chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari saying post-mortems were pending. The three soldiers and two civilians were among 240 people dragged back to the Gaza Strip by Hamas gunmen during the cross-border rampage of Oct. 7 that sparked the war.
A former TV journalist is barred from standing by officials due to "mistakes" on her application form.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would not support funding toward a future Palestinian state that would be run in part by either the militant group Hamas or the Palestinian Authority after Israel’s war with Hamas ends. “Here’s what I want the world to know: If Hamas is still standing when this is…