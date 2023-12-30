News bulletin 2023/12/30 07:24

‘It’s not good. The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne,’ Adam Kinzinger said
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
The GOP presidential contender said it "should make everybody concerned about her candidacy."
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
Former President Nixon’s White House attorney John Dean said Thursday he believes the Maine decision to remove former President Trump from the ballot will be difficult to overturn, calling it “very solid.” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) determined late Thursday that Trump should be kept off the state’s primary ballot because his conduct…
After the unfreezing of 10 billion Euros in funding for Hungary, the European Parliament began to collect signatures for a vote of no confidence in the European Commission over the recent unblocking of 10 billion euros in funding for Hungary, as reported by the Latvian outlet Delfi.
The GOP presidential hopeful was offered "a chance to redeem yourself" at a New Hampshire town hall.
China has faced many economic problems this year, from deflation to record youth unemployment and a property crisis. But now, an even more worrisome threat is emerging: the colossal hidden debt of China's local governments.
It seems appropriate that Kateryna Usyk, the wife of world heavyweight champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk, had some fighting words for the enemy following Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack of the war.
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign. P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for co
(Reuters) -Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious. Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Alphabet Inc's Google.
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and US Navy vessels in the Red Sea threaten the global economy, endangering the vital Suez Canal trade route. As if 14 such attacks in the past month, and against Israel directly, were not enough, Iran has now joined the fray. The Pentagon said on December 23 that an Iranian-launched drone struck an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship in the Indian Ocean.
Russian celebrities are issuing groveling apologies as they face major backlash to Anastasia Ivleeva's raunchy party.
Polish President Andrzej Duda is convening an urgent meeting because of an "unknown object" that was spotted in the country's airspace during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the President’s Office press team reported.
"It’s kind of a problematic proposition," Dave Williams said of the lawmaker's decision to switch to a more conservative congressional district.
It was no surprise that the U.S. Supreme Court turned down Special Counsel Jack Smith’s very unusual request to hear an appeal of a trial judge’s decision that Donald Trump does not enjoy presidential immunity for criminal acts committed during his term of office even before an appeals court ruled on the matter. Smith asked that the Big Nine skip their normal practice and immediately take up ...
Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA petition to block Donald Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot was summarily dismissed “without consideration” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission—but that won’t stop the local brewery owner who filed it from trying to take it all the way to the top, he said Thursday. The petition filed by Kirk Bangstad, described as the “firebrand” owner of the Minocqua Brewing Co. by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was rejected out of hand by the commission because it cannot addre