Heavy snowfall has shut down Haines Road Highway 3, the road connecting Haines Junction, Yukon, to B.C. and Alaska. The highway has now been impassable for six days, and the closure is expected to continue through the weekend. According to the Government of Yukon'shighway information website, the highway first closed on December 24 from kilometre 71 to kilometre 245 because of strong winds, and snowy and icy road conditions.Haines Residents are still able to travel out of the community through W
North Korea will no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, Kim Jong Un has declared, as his nation vowed to put three new military spy satellites into orbit in 2024.
"I can’t wait to work together again," Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram
It is the custom of this column at the turn of each year to make negative predictions. That is, to put forward things that may have been expected to happen but will not. At the end of what has been one of the most depressing twelve month periods that most of us can recall, this lot of anti-predictions is deliberately skewed in the direction of hope and optimism while still, I sincerely believe, remaining credible.
‘It’s not good. The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne,’ Adam Kinzinger said
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
The GOP presidential contender said it "should make everybody concerned about her candidacy."
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
The full quote reads, "Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear."
BEIJING (Reuters) -A sweeping purge of Chinese generals has weakened the People's Liberation Army, exposing deep-rooted corruption that could take more time to fix and slow Chinese leader Xi Jinping's military modernization drive amid geopolitical tensions, analysts say. China's top lawmakers senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment for wayward cadres. Many of these were from the Rocket Force - a key arm of the PLA overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles.
China has faced many economic problems this year, from deflation to record youth unemployment and a property crisis. But now, an even more worrisome threat is emerging: the colossal hidden debt of China's local governments.
In Mariupol, many of Ukraine's soldiers were killed, and those that survived the slaughter were often taken into brutal Russian captivity.
The GOP presidential hopeful was offered "a chance to redeem yourself" at a New Hampshire town hall.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has refuted the claim, with Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the group, labeling the report "baseless."
‘You’re basically the new John Kerry–if you remember John Kerry from 2004,’ the fourth grader said
(Reuters) -Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious. Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Alphabet Inc's Google.
"It’s kind of a problematic proposition," Dave Williams said of the lawmaker's decision to switch to a more conservative congressional district.
Poland has deployed approximately 480 soldiers to scour the countryside in Lublin Province for remnants of a Russian missile that breached the country's airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on Twitter (X) on Dec. 30.