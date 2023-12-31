News bulletin 2023/12/31 08:24

It is the custom of this column at the turn of each year to make negative predictions. That is, to put forward things that may have been expected to happen but will not. At the end of what has been one of the most depressing twelve month periods that most of us can recall, this lot of anti-predictions is deliberately skewed in the direction of hope and optimism while still, I sincerely believe, remaining credible.
‘It’s not good. The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne,’ Adam Kinzinger said
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
The GOP presidential contender said it "should make everybody concerned about her candidacy."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is reviving her rabble-rousing ways, creating new headaches for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as he settles into his role leading the House GOP conference’s razor-thin majority. Greene arrived on Capitol Hill in 2021 as a conservative firebrand who quickly emerged as a nuisance for top lawmakers. That changed when former…
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
BEIJING (Reuters) -A sweeping purge of Chinese generals has weakened the People's Liberation Army, exposing deep-rooted corruption that could take more time to fix and slow Chinese leader Xi Jinping's military modernization drive amid geopolitical tensions, analysts say. China's top lawmakers senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment for wayward cadres. Many of these were from the Rocket Force - a key arm of the PLA overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles.
The full quote reads, "Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear."
In Mariupol, many of Ukraine's soldiers were killed, and those that survived the slaughter were often taken into brutal Russian captivity.
The GOP presidential hopeful was offered "a chance to redeem yourself" at a New Hampshire town hall.
Vladimir Putin has put the Russian economy on a permanent war footing.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has refuted the claim, with Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the group, labeling the report "baseless."
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod warned Friday that a court decision removing former President Trump from the primary ballot “would rip the country apart” as legal questions mount over his candidate qualifications. Maine’s secretary of state determined this week that Trump should be barred from the primary ballot, citing his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6…
‘You’re basically the new John Kerry–if you remember John Kerry from 2004,’ the fourth grader said
(Reuters) -Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious. Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Alphabet Inc's Google.
"It’s kind of a problematic proposition," Dave Williams said of the lawmaker's decision to switch to a more conservative congressional district.
Poland has deployed approximately 480 soldiers to scour the countryside in Lublin Province for remnants of a Russian missile that breached the country's airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on Twitter (X) on Dec. 30.