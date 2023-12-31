News bulletin 2023/12/31 20:24

It is the custom of this column at the turn of each year to make negative predictions. That is, to put forward things that may have been expected to happen but will not. At the end of what has been one of the most depressing twelve month periods that most of us can recall, this lot of anti-predictions is deliberately skewed in the direction of hope and optimism while still, I sincerely believe, remaining credible.
Ron DeSantis is curiously talking about "flattening" the Bahamas on the campaign trial, prompting the US Embassy in Nassau to respond.
A Russian egg magnate has survived an assassination attempt two days after the authorities started investigating him for alleged price fixing.
LANSING, Mich. — The mutiny took hold on Mackinac Island. The Michigan Republican Party’s revered two-day policy and politics gathering, the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, was an utter mess. Attendance had plummeted. Top-tier presidential candidates skipped the September event, and some speakers didn’t show. Guests were baffled by a scoring system that rated their ideology on a scale, from a true conservative to a so-called RINO, or Republican in name only. Sign up for The Morning ne
As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
Prague has refused to attend a UN Security Council meeting called by Moscow over an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Dec. 30, amid the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Czech-made Vampire RM-70 multiple rocket launchers were involved.
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
The full quote reads, "Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear."
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
Three former Trump administration officials who vocally criticized the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in a joint interview Sunday warned he would pose a danger to democracy if reelected to a second term. Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House deputy…
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
BEIJING (Reuters) -A sweeping purge of Chinese generals has weakened the People's Liberation Army, exposing deep-rooted corruption that could take more time to fix and slow Chinese leader Xi Jinping's military modernization drive amid geopolitical tensions, analysts say. China's top lawmakers senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment for wayward cadres. Many of these were from the Rocket Force - a key arm of the PLA overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles.
In Mariupol, many of Ukraine's soldiers were killed, and those that survived the slaughter were often taken into brutal Russian captivity.
Three women who served in the Trump White House are sounding the alarm on what a second Donald Trump term could mean for the country, with one saying it could "mean the end of American democracy as we know it." Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl to discuss their roles in speaking out against Trump in an interview that will air Sunday on "This Week." It marks the first time Griffin, Hutchinson and Matthews, who each cooperated with the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of Trump's conduct following the 2020 election, discuss their story together.
Vladimir Putin has put the Russian economy on a permanent war footing.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has refuted the claim, with Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the group, labeling the report "baseless."
Extremism expert Peter Simi told Business Insider why Donald Trump's increasingly extreme rhetoric keeps falling on deaf ears.
On the day after Boxing Day, while most MPs were on the sofa eating leftovers, an extraordinary meeting was taking place in Moscow.
Poland has deployed approximately 480 soldiers to scour the countryside in Lublin Province for remnants of a Russian missile that breached the country's airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on Twitter (X) on Dec. 30.