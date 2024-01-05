News bulletin 2024/01/05 06:28

Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
"It's sad and pathetic, and it's an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party," Psaki said on MSNBC.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” criticized former President Trump for not walking back his 2020 remarks about Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein. “But listen, there’s a lot in the far right who want to wish-cast these liberal elites being part of the Epstein things,” Farah Griffin…
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) decision to attend an event in the Sunshine State celebrating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January…
Russian forces continue to use an ISIS terrorist tactic of sending explosives-laden armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions, as seen in a video posted by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on Telegram on Jan. 4.
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to hold U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in contempt of court, accusing his office of violating an order pausing activity in its prosecution of the former president for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump’s legal team said Smith and prosecutors working on the case have disregarded an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan by continuing to turn over evidence to the defense and filing a legal motion, according to a court filing. Chutkan last month halted any activity that would move the case toward trial or impose the “burdens of litigation” on Trump while he appeals a previous ruling that he does not have immunity from the charges.
He's not alone: AOC and others have argued that lawmakers should be paid more in order to protect against corruption and make the job more accessible.
OTTAWA — A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection. The Liberal party announced today that Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont., will be its candidate in the election to replace former Tory leader Erin O'Toole in Durham. Rock says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer speaks to his values, and he believes they will cut services and bring Ame
Russia's Yastreb-AV, touted as modern and highly capable, was hit by the very threat it was there to help defeat.
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House. Trump on Wednesday appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he's ineligible for the presidency because he violated a rarely used constitutional prohibition on those who hold office having “engaged in insurrection.” On Tuesday, he appealed a similar ruling from Maine's Democratic secretary of state, but it's the Colorado appeal that's most signifi
Lawyers, including special counsel Jack Smith, warn that Trump’s theory of "presidential immunity" would allow presidents to be unaccountable tyrants.
Trump’s obvious payday stands in stark contrast to the muddled corruption allegations that Republicans have lobbed at President Joe Biden.
“Donald Trump is telling us who he's going to be if he's reelected president,” Quentin Fulks tells CNN The post Trump Will Lose 2024 Because Americans Worry ‘He’s Going to Start a World War,’ Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Sen. Ted Cruz has yet to endorse Trump, and several of his former staffers have worked to elect Ron DeSantis.
Russia’s biggest-ever air raids targeting Ukrainian cities have killed scores of Ukrainians, injured many others and traumatized potentially millions in a country that’s bracing for its third year of full-scale war.
It's not the first time Rep. Troy Nehls has seemed to say the quiet part of loud: In December he suggested impeachment was about giving "ammo" to Trump.
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tore into his GOP colleagues during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax, criticizing their approach to government funding and saying his colleagues in the party have “nothing to campaign on.” Biggs, former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, slammed his conference after being asked how many of the 12 individual spending…
Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters could arrive any day now.
"I think a lot of people are saying they're gonna support him because they think he's inevitable," the former New Jersey governor says The post Chris Christie Suspects Support for Trump Isn’t as Ironclad as People Think: ‘The Minute He Bleeds a Little … He Bleeds Out’ appeared first on TheWrap.