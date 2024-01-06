News bulletin 2024/01/06 08:25

Alina Habba cited her “faith” in the court after decisions that kicked the former president off state primary ballots in 2024.
The resort said it “was not made aware of the purpose of this event” when organizers pitched what they claimed was a book signing.
An account on X for U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign posted a video of a remark that the former president had made during a speech in Iowa.
In closing briefs filed Friday, Attorney General Letitia James demands $370 million in fraud penalties, up from $250 million.
Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
OTTAWA — The plane that flew Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Jamaica for a family vacation broke down earlier this week, prompting the Canadian military to send a second aircraft with a repair crew to the Caribbean island. Defence Department spokeswoman Andrée-Anne Poulin says a maintenance issue on the Royal Canadian Air Force CC-144 Challenger was discovered Tuesday, before Trudeau was due to travel back to Canada. The Canadian Armed Forces sent a second aircraft and maintenance team to Jamai
"It's sad and pathetic, and it's an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party," Psaki said on MSNBC.
A Belgorod resident, who lost his car during a recent attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has become a new meme.
"The only way that we're going to put him away is going to be in an election," said Fetterman, who represents a key 2024 swing state.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” criticized former President Trump for not walking back his 2020 remarks about Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein. “But listen, there’s a lot in the far right who want to wish-cast these liberal elites being part of the Epstein things,” Farah Griffin…
Chinese weaponry including assault rifles and grenade launchers is being used by Hamas to wage war in Gaza, Israeli investigations have revealed.
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) decision to attend an event in the Sunshine State celebrating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January…
President Biden took a shot at Fox News on Friday over the massive settlement the network paid last year to Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of the 2020 election and former President Trump’s false claims about voter fraud. “In addition, Fox News agreed to pay a record $787 million for the lies that they…
Satellite images show what appears to be a mock-up of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in a desert, likely for target practice.
The less willing the West is to show Russia its actions have consequences, the more Ukrainian men, women and children will die, writes Keir Giles.
Operatives from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency launched a daring cross-border raid into Russia, it was claimed on Friday.
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) mined a road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold, resulting in eliminated occupiers near Belgorod, HUR reported on Telegram on Jan. 5.
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) published that "the Fourteenth Amendment does not expressly require a criminal conviction."
It’s the Democrats who are perpetrating those abuses. | Opinion