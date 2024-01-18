It's not clear what caused the dots. Based on previous photos, it is apparent that whatever caused them happened after Trump's New Hampshire rally.
Following Trump's win at the Iowa caucuses, the MSNBC anchor aimed to burst his supporters' bubble with analysis of a new poll.
It was inspired by Habba's courtroom admission.
The former president unleashed an onslaught of attacks against the writer suing him for defamation.
The European Commission has rebuked Germany for unilaterally pledging £6 billion in aid for Ukraine in the latest twist in a row between Paris and Berlin over support for Kyiv.
Neal Katyal drew a direct line between the former president and the harassment of officials involved in his legal cases.
On Jan. 6, 2015, Taryn Joy Marchi stepped through a snowbank next to a newly plowed parking spot in downtown Nelson and into a classic Canadian conundrum.The ensuing drop injured Marchi's leg badly enough to warrant $1 million in alleged damages.The city claimed it had followed its snow removal policies, but could she sue them for a job poorly done?Nine years later, the result of that question — a legal battle which made it all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada — continues to reverberate th
The sentiment was allegedly expressed by then-candidate Trump in November 2016.
The GOP presidential candidate was asked, "How do you feel about your party's front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?"
Today, unknown partisans bomb railway lines across Russia, the EU rebukes Germany for unilaterally pledging aid to Ukraine and Russia bombards Ukraine with missiles and drones with strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv.
The former president bragged about a question the test does not have.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to show that Russia is not interested in serious peace negotiations with Ukraine and remains steadfast in its aggressive intentions towards the Baltic countries, according to a new report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated Jan. 16.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using “the world's biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters again
Rolling Stone spoke with diehard Trump supporters who waited hours in the snow to watch the former president stump in New Hampshire
"The accuracy is unsatisfactory," one analyst wrote. China has been watching the Kinzhal keenly as it faces off against US Patriot systems in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's praise for the weapons system comes amid fears that US Congress could stall funding.
Cusack called out extremists after learning that a Philadelphia Holocaust memorial was hit with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.
In what direction will the Russian and Ukrainian armies develop, and where will the main battles be fought in 2024?
According to the documents, in a worst-case scenario, Russia could follow up a win in Ukraine by attacking NATO's eastern flank.
"In other words: Russia is a State of Mind," one X user commented on the viral billboard.