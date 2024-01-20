News bulletin 2024/01/20 11:29

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Settlement agencies are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainians before the end-of-March deadline for those fleeing the Russian invasion to enter Canada on emergency visas. The federal government has issued936,293temporary emergency visas since March 2022 for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while they wait out the war. A total of 210,178 people had actually made the journey to Canadaas of Nov. 28. As many as 90,000 more emergency visa holders are think