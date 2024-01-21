News bulletin 2024/01/21 18:24

Thousands of Russians are living without heating through a freezing winter that is breaking the country’s fragile Soviet-era infrastructure.
With just days before the New Hampshire primary, Saturday Night Live returned with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time talking to the press from the New York courtroom where he’s been attending one of a number of cases keyed up for 2024. “2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I’m either …
The former president appeared to confuse his 2024 GOP rival with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a New Hampshire rally.
NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of the seven-hour, closed-door session last April shows the Republican presidential frontrunner’s demeanor going from calm and cool to indignant — at one point ripping Attorney General Letitia James lawsuit against hi
Donald Trump doesn’t change. Judges do. Two weeks ago, a New York judge, Arthur Engoron, permitted Trump to personally deliver a closing argument in his civil fraud trial as long as he stuck to the facts and avoided a courtroom “campaign speech.” Trump bulldozed through the restrictions, repeated his familiar claim of a “political witch hunt” and assailed the judge to his face. Then last week, after a lawyer down the street at the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial complained that Trump was grumbl
"The great Cassius Clay used to spar with me," the purported Trump post read. "Not many people know that because I don't like to boast."
Nataliya Humenyuk of the AFU's Joint Command South said the elite troops were refusing to carry out "human wave attacks," the Kyiv Post reported.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least 25 people were killed Sunday by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials reported Sunday. A further 20 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, including two children, said Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk. He said that the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has not commented on the event and the claims could not be indepen
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty ImagesD.C. Bar investigators filed charges on Friday against three lawyers who pursued legal challenges to undermine the results of the 2020 election, Politico reports. Juli Haller, Lawrence Joseph, and Brandon Johnson were part of Sidney Powell’s campaign to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Haller was involved in the “Kraken” lawsuits, which attempted to undo Joe Biden’s victories in several swing states. Johnson joined in many of these lawsuits as well. The
(Reuters) -Russian energy company Novatek said on Sunday it had been forced to suspend some operations at a huge Baltic Sea fuel export terminal due to a fire started by what Ukrainian media said was a drone attack. The giant Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg, is used to ship oil and gas products to international markets. It processes stable gas condensate - a type of light oil - into light and heavy naphtha, kerosene and diesel to be shipped by sea.
Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the successful targeting of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with a drone on Jan. 20, supported by released video evidence.
George Soros' son, Alex Soros, made the comments on a panel Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Forced video apologies have become increasingly common since Russia's war in Ukraine began.
OTTAWA — As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs. Trudeau travelled to Iqaluit for the two-day trip this week to sign a historic land transfer agreement that gives Nunavut decision-making power over its lands, waters and resources. He ended the trip by hopping aboard a sled led by a pack of huskies, joined
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -At the end of a kilometer-long, booby-trapped tunnel in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers discovered cramped cells where the military said Hamas kept about 20 hostages. They found a holding area, five narrow rooms behind metal bars, toilets, mattresses, and even drawings by a child hostage who was freed during a November truce, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. No hostages were there when it was discovered.
The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is defending Avdiivka, published a video of one of the largest Russian assaults on the town, which took place in late October 2023.
"Let's not gloat about China's economic stumble, which may become everyone's problem," Paul Krugman said.
2024 presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled appearances on both CNN “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press” days before the New Hampshire primary. DeSantis is, however, adding an event on Sunday in New Hampshire. Republican strategist and CNN senior political commentator Ana Navarro and Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera join Jim Acosta to discuss.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said the kingdom was "very worried" that tensions in the Red Sea amid attacks by Yemen's Houthis and U.S. strikes on Houthi targets could spiral out of control and escalate the conflict in the region. Attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia on ships in and around the Red Sea for the past several weeks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major powers in an escalation of the war in Gaza. The Saudi foreign minister said the kingdom believed in freedom of navigation and wanted tensions in the region to be de-escalated.