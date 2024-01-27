News bulletin 2024/01/27 07:30

The former president was ordered by a jury on Friday to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million.
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month after he was ordered to pay $148m to Georgia election workers he defamed
Physicians with the White House Medical Unit dispensed controlled substances to ineligible staff members, a new report reveals
MP's from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party are calling out Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for allegedly encouraging violence against Canadian politicians following a controversial night featuring former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Edmonton and Calgary.
A liberal veterans PAC will launch an ad in Pennsylvania markets Sunday targeting former President Trump over his past comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets, first reviewed by The Hill, features Gold Star parents going after Trump for having in the past called veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The ad opens with a shot…
CNN’s Jake Tapper discusses with former Trump attorney Jim Trusty.
British negotiators walked away from trade talks with Canada Thursday — a dramatic development that taps the brakes on a bilateral trade deal between the two Commonwealth nations that has been years in the making.A major sticking point between the two sides remains how much tariff-free access U.K. producers should have to the Canadian cheese market.After Brexit, an interim agreement kept tariff-free British cheese on Canadian shelves for three years. That more permissive regime expired at the en
“It shows that he hasn’t learned any lessons from why he lost in 2020,” said conservative columnist Marc Thiessen.
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the US is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million for Defaming CarrollMacKenzie Scott Pares Her Amazon Stake by $10 BillionGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcyOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionHe’s put out feelers to the US via indirect cha
(Bloomberg) -- A tanker operated on behalf of trading giant Trafigura Group that was carrying a cargo of Russian fuel was struck by a missile as it left the Red Sea, in the most significant attack yet by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on an oil-carrying vessel.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Hit With $83.3 Million Payout for Defaming CarrollOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionFed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools on Rob
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.
Several Russian high-ranking officials were supposed to be on board the IL-76 military transport aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod oblast on Jan. 24, but the FSB did not allow them to board at the last moment, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL on Jan. 25.
Dan Hanlon, who worked for Mace for her entire congressional career until December, officially filed paperwork on Friday to run for her seat.
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) decision to back former President Trump for the GOP nomination over fellow South Carolina politician Nikki Haley got his attention. Mulvaney joined “The Hill on NewsNation” host Blake Burman to discuss “Mick’s Picks,” or the potential candidates that Trump may choose as…
The California governor broke down why Republicans "don't want a deal, period" to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democratic strategist David Axelrod denounced former President Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech Wednesday, calling it “improvisational” and saying the former president acted like a “jackass.” Trump’s rambling victory monologue after a strong performance in the Granite State included repeated jabs at his chief rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, including mocking her own concession…
Russia said there were no survivors after an Il-76 plane crashed near Yablonovo, 44 miles southeast of the Belgorod border region of Russia.
Russia can now produce millions of artillery shells a year and recruit hundreds of thousands of new soldiers, a top military commander said.
Thousands of Indians flocked to a recruitment center on Thursday for jobs that would take them to Israel despite the three-month Israeli-Hamas war that is devastating Gaza and threatening to ignite the wider Middle East. Many among the crowd of men, mostly skilled construction workers and laborers, said they would take their chances in a country embroiled in war as they are struggling to find jobs in India, where unemployment remains high despite a swelling economy. Anoop Singh, a college graduate and construction worker, was told he would make about $1,600 a month if he was selected to go to Israel — significantly more than the $360 to $420 he could get as a monthly wage for the same work in India.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the All-Ukraine Economic Platform would help businesses overcome the challenges posed by Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion. Earlier this week, Zelenskiy announced the formation of a Council for the Support of Entrepreneurship, which he said sought to strengthen the economy and clarify issues relating to law enforcement agencies. In his latest remarks, Zelenskiy said the platform would be a "new communication mechanism with entrepreneurs" and would encompass the "entire business community".