News bulletin 2024/02/03 13:24

Reuters

Zelenskiy also said that he and his top commanders had discussed conditions along the 1000-km (600-mile) frontline of the war against Russia, singling out the situation in the beleaguered town of Avdiivka as "extraordinarily difficult". In his nightly video address, the president pointedly said he could give no details of the newly arrived air defence systems but described them as the culmination of "working tirelessly at various levels for months". Beefing up air defence has been one of the key priorities for defending cities, towns and infrastructure against Russian missile and drone attacks.