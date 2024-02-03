News bulletin 2024/02/03 13:24

The "Morning Joe" host had some strong opinions on the president's salty talk.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
A video from a Fox News interview aired in December 2008 was highlighted by a Biden campaign social media account ahead of the 2024 election.
It's actually refreshing to see some old-school political payback play out.
The congresswoman is going viral for saying the Founding Fathers intended "impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes."
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban escalated a standoff with Western allies over Sweden’s NATO accession after a senior US lawmaker called for potential sanctions against the lone holdout.Most Read from BloombergMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryUS Hits Iran’s Militias in Syria, Iraq, Raising Escalation FearsThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyChina’s Lunar New Year Pork Gloom Exposes Deep Economic TroubleIraq Says 16 Kill
The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel with hundreds of weaponry and equipment, the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk said on the national television on Feb. 2.
Strikes against the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea were routine tactical aviation operations, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Feb.1.
In January 2023, Boebert had a hand in ensuring any GOP member could file a motion to vacate the speaker.
The Fulton County district attorney denies her “personal relationship” with prosecutor Nathan Wade had any impact on the case.
Ukraine is using cheap drones fitted with explosives to stop Russian troops breaking through its defensive lines.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump told a judge Friday that defense lawyers had painted an “inaccurate and distorted picture of events” and had unfairly sought to “cast a cloud of suspicion” over government officials who were simply trying to do their jobs. The comments came in a court filing aimed at urging a judge to reject a Trump team request from last month that sought to force prosecutors to turn over a trove of information
For decades, India has focused its defense policy on its land borders with rivals Pakistan and China. Now, as its global ambitions expand, it is beginning to flex its naval power in international waters, including anti-piracy patrols and a widely publicized deployment close to the Red Sea to help protect ships from attacks during Israel’s war with Hamas. India sent three guided missile destroyers and reconnaissance aircraft in November when Yemen-based Houthi rebels began targeting ships in solidarity with Hamas, causing disruptions in a key trading route that handles about 12% of global trade.
Zelenskiy also said that he and his top commanders had discussed conditions along the 1000-km (600-mile) frontline of the war against Russia, singling out the situation in the beleaguered town of Avdiivka as "extraordinarily difficult". In his nightly video address, the president pointedly said he could give no details of the newly arrived air defence systems but described them as the culmination of "working tirelessly at various levels for months". Beefing up air defence has been one of the key priorities for defending cities, towns and infrastructure against Russian missile and drone attacks.
The "Tonight Show" host turned Trump's reported claim about Taylor Swift against MAGA disciples.
The House of Commons will vote next week on Motion 86. Sponsored by NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron, the motion calls on the federal government to establish a citizens assembly to "determine if electoral reform is recommended for Canada, and, if so, recommend specific measures that would foster a healthier democracy."If anything distinguishes this proposal, it's the cross-party support it enjoys. So far, the motion has been jointly seconded by 20 MPs, including 10 Liberals, the two Greens and Conservat
It was Donald Trump's relentless barrage of verbal attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll that resulted in nearly $100 million of damages against him.