News bulletin 2024/02/04 06:24

Associated Press

More than two dozen people, mostly journalists, were detained Saturday at a protest in central Moscow, as wives and other relatives of Russian servicemen mobilized to fight in Ukraine called for their return, according to independent Russian news reports. The relatives gathered to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, just outside the Kremlin walls. Wives and relatives of some of the reservists called up in 2022 have campaigned for them to be discharged and replaced with contract soldiers.