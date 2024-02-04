News bulletin 2024/02/04 06:24

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
A video from a Fox News interview aired in December 2008 was highlighted by a Biden campaign social media account ahead of the 2024 election.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
Former Vice President Al Gore said Democrats should respect former President Trump’s supporters, suggesting they’re just using him “as a vehicle” to express their anger. Gore, who served as President Clinton’s No. 2 until 2001, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Saturday that his followers are merely utilizing the former president’s White House bid to project dissatisfaction…
Lawyer Roberta Kaplan claimed former President Donald Trump made the coded profanity during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Donald Trump can't help bragging about his wealth. But his boasts helped fuel the $83.3M E. Jean Carroll verdict and may hurt in his NY fraud case.
Russian prisoners released to fight in Ukraine are no longer offered a presidential pardon and face stricter conditions.
A Russian attempt to infiltrate the town of Avdiivka through sewers was thwarted by an attack drone, Ukraine claims.
Former President Trump’s supporters are going after Taylor Swift amid chatter about whether the superstar could wade into the 2024 election with a coveted endorsement for President Biden. Conservatives in both traditional media and social media have been launching conspiracy theories against the pop superstar, something that ramped up after The New York Times reported…
Former President Trump took a dig at the prosecutors in his legal cases in a post online Saturday, calling them “bad people who hate our country.” “Deranged Jack Smith, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, Alvin Bragg, the J6 Committee of Political Thugs (who have deleted and destroyed all evidence and findings), and all of the rest of…
More than two dozen people, mostly journalists, were detained Saturday at a protest in central Moscow, as wives and other relatives of Russian servicemen mobilized to fight in Ukraine called for their return, according to independent Russian news reports. The relatives gathered to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, just outside the Kremlin walls. Wives and relatives of some of the reservists called up in 2022 have campaigned for them to be discharged and replaced with contract soldiers.
But the right-wing House Freedom Caucus still has a final say.
The Russian mobilization reserve, which is four times larger than the Ukrainian one, does not guarantee them victory, Yevhen Dykyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war and former company commander of the Aidar battalion, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 2.
Members of Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade praised the UK-supplied Challenger 2 tank for giving them a fighting advantage against Russian forces.