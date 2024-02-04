News bulletin 2024/02/04 09:24

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
A video from a Fox News interview aired in December 2008 was highlighted by a Biden campaign social media account ahead of the 2024 election.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said the former president flung a pile of papers across the room and stormed out when he found out.
Lawyer Roberta Kaplan claimed former President Donald Trump made the coded profanity during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
Former Vice President Al Gore said Democrats should respect former President Trump’s supporters, suggesting they’re just using him “as a vehicle” to express their anger. Gore, who served as President Clinton’s No. 2 until 2001, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Saturday that his followers are merely utilizing the former president’s White House bid to project dissatisfaction…
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Donald Trump can't help bragging about his wealth. But his boasts helped fuel the $83.3M E. Jean Carroll verdict and may hurt in his NY fraud case.
A Russian attempt to infiltrate the town of Avdiivka through sewers was thwarted by an attack drone, Ukraine claims.
Former President Trump’s supporters are going after Taylor Swift amid chatter about whether the superstar could wade into the 2024 election with a coveted endorsement for President Biden. Conservatives in both traditional media and social media have been launching conspiracy theories against the pop superstar, something that ramped up after The New York Times reported…
Former President Trump took a dig at the prosecutors in his legal cases in a post online Saturday, calling them “bad people who hate our country.” “Deranged Jack Smith, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, Alvin Bragg, the J6 Committee of Political Thugs (who have deleted and destroyed all evidence and findings), and all of the rest of…
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speculated Friday that President Biden’s staff is keeping him from taking executive action to stem the flow of migrants on the southern border. “He knows that he has the authority. We’ve documented it for him. I’ve read to him the law myself — to the president. Read him the provisions of…
But the right-wing House Freedom Caucus still has a final say.
Members of Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade praised the UK-supplied Challenger 2 tank for giving them a fighting advantage against Russian forces.
Host Ayo Edebiri also hit the GOP presidential candidate with a question about the Civil War in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
The Russian mobilization reserve, which is four times larger than the Ukrainian one, does not guarantee them victory, Yevhen Dykyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war and former company commander of the Aidar battalion, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 2.
Ukraine never agreed to receive F/A-18 fighter jets from Australia, despite reports claiming Ukraine had rejected the planes and referred to them as "trash,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat wrote on Facebook on Feb.1.