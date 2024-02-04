News bulletin 2024/02/04 12:24

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
A South Dakota tribe has banned Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation after she spoke this week about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and also said cartels are infiltrating the state's reservations. “Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!” Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said in a Friday statement addressed to Noem. Star Comes Out accused Noem of trying to use the border issue to help get former U.S. President Donald Trump re-elected and boost her chances of becoming his running mate.
Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
WASHINGTON — In the hours before the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed militants on Friday, the U.S. hit Iran with more familiar weapons: sanctions and criminal charges. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on officers and officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the country’s premier military force, for threatening the integrity of water utilities and for helping manufacture Iranian drones. And it unsealed charges against nine people for selling oil to finance the mili
A video from a Fox News interview aired in December 2008 was highlighted by a Biden campaign social media account ahead of the 2024 election.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Host Ayo Edebiri also hit the GOP presidential candidate with a question about the Civil War in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
Lawyer Roberta Kaplan claimed former President Donald Trump made the coded profanity during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump's estate might still contain documents, according to ABC News.
Former Vice President Al Gore said Democrats should respect former President Trump’s supporters, suggesting they’re just using him “as a vehicle” to express their anger. Gore, who served as President Clinton’s No. 2 until 2001, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Saturday that his followers are merely utilizing the former president’s White House bid to project dissatisfaction…
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
A Russian attempt to infiltrate the town of Avdiivka through sewers was thwarted by an attack drone, Ukraine claims.
Former President Trump took a dig at the prosecutors in his legal cases in a post online Saturday, calling them “bad people who hate our country.” “Deranged Jack Smith, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, Alvin Bragg, the J6 Committee of Political Thugs (who have deleted and destroyed all evidence and findings), and all of the rest of…
More than two dozen people, mostly journalists, were detained Saturday at a protest in central Moscow, as wives and other relatives of Russian servicemen mobilized to fight in Ukraine called for their return, according to independent Russian news reports. The relatives gathered to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, just outside the Kremlin walls. Wives and relatives of some of the reservists called up in 2022 have campaigned for them to be discharged and replaced with contract soldiers.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speculated Friday that President Biden’s staff is keeping him from taking executive action to stem the flow of migrants on the southern border. “He knows that he has the authority. We’ve documented it for him. I’ve read to him the law myself — to the president. Read him the provisions of…
But the right-wing House Freedom Caucus still has a final say.
Members of Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade praised the UK-supplied Challenger 2 tank for giving them a fighting advantage against Russian forces.
The Russian mobilization reserve, which is four times larger than the Ukrainian one, does not guarantee them victory, Yevhen Dykyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war and former company commander of the Aidar battalion, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 2.
Ukraine is using cheap drones fitted with explosives to stop Russian troops breaking through its defensive lines.