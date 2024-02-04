News bulletin 2024/02/04 20:24

Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed drones destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
The former president says his pledge to be a dictator on “day one” if he wins in 2024 was made “in jest”
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
Host Ayo Edebiri also hit the GOP presidential candidate with a question about the Civil War in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
WASHINGTON — In the hours before the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed militants on Friday, the U.S. hit Iran with more familiar weapons: sanctions and criminal charges. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on officers and officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the country’s premier military force, for threatening the integrity of water utilities and for helping manufacture Iranian drones. And it unsealed charges against nine people for selling oil to finance the mili
A South Dakota tribe has banned Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation after she spoke this week about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and also said cartels are infiltrating the state's reservations. “Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!” Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said in a Friday statement addressed to Noem. Star Comes Out accused Noem of trying to use the border issue to help get former U.S. President Donald Trump re-elected and boost her chances of becoming his running mate.
Royal author Victoria Arbiter reveals why Sarah Ferguson has ruled out a remarriage to the Duke of York whom she divorced in 1996
The epic, multi-day snowfall event continues to weigh down parts of the East Coast Sunday, with totals expected to reach record-setting levels in Cape Breton, N.S.
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
From Britney Spears to Olivia Rodrigo, take a look back at our favourite Grammys fashion hits and misses.
Tourists have barely started trickling back into the Mexican resort of Acapulco after deadly storm damage last year, but the gangland killings on the beaches have already returned. Late Friday, the government of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said it was deploying 60 gun-toting detectives to patrol the beaches “in light of the violent events that have occurred recently.” At least three people were shot dead on beaches in Acapulco last week, one by gunmen who arrived — and escaped — aboard a boat.
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
"Mornings with you."
Padam Padam singer Kylie Minogue showed off her bronzed figure in a sensational mini dress in an unexpected colour for the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala
A Russian attempt to infiltrate the town of Avdiivka through sewers was thwarted by an attack drone, Ukraine claims.
Imitation crab is often presented as a cheaper alternative to real crab, but learning about the real differences between the two can help make you a better cook
Erbert underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma in December, followed by a second procedure weeks later