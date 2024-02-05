News bulletin 2024/02/05 08:29

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
DENVER (AP) — In the summer of 2020, Gerard Magliocca, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, found himself stuck inside with time on his hands. A law professor at Indiana University, Magliocca figured he would research the history of two long-neglected sentences in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Dating to the period just after the Civil War, they prohibit those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. On Jan. 6, 2021, after then-President Donald Trump's supporters
The former president says his pledge to be a dictator on “day one” if he wins in 2024 was made “in jest”
A South Dakota tribe has banned Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation after she spoke this week about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and also said cartels are infiltrating the state's reservations. “Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!” Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said in a Friday statement addressed to Noem. Star Comes Out accused Noem of trying to use the border issue to help get former U.S. President Donald Trump re-elected and boost her chances of becoming his running mate.
He also thinks Iran will have a nuclear bomb in the next two months and that the Communist Party is telling people to try entering the U.S. through the southern border The post Trump Tells Fox News ‘I Believe We’re Going to Have a Terrorist Attack 100%,’ Possibly Due to Chinese Immigrants | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A diplomatic rift between Ecuador and Russia appeared to intensify over the weekend after the European nation decided to ban some imports of bananas from Ecuador. The two countries have been at loggerheads recently after Ecuador decided to transfer some of its old Russian military equipment to the United States, in exchange for $200 million in new military gear. On Saturday, Russia’s federal agency for veterinary and phytosanitary controls announced it was banning imports f
The senator added that any future strikes against Iran need to "hurt Iran in their pocketbook or kill their leadership" The post Lindsey Graham Says Foreign Enemies Aren’t Afraid, Only Iranian Killed ‘Is Some Dumba– That Doesn’t Know to Get Out of the Way’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia said Monday it was appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement it was “harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him.” Yang has been detained in China since Jan. 19, 2019, when he arrived in Guangzhou from New York with his wife and teenage stepdaughter. He received a closed-door trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and was awai
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed drones destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
WASHINGTON — In the hours before the United States carried out strikes against Iran-backed militants on Friday, the U.S. hit Iran with more familiar weapons: sanctions and criminal charges. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on officers and officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the country’s premier military force, for threatening the integrity of water utilities and for helping manufacture Iranian drones. And it unsealed charges against nine people for selling oil to finance the mili
Host Ayo Edebiri also hit the GOP presidential candidate with a question about the Civil War in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday shot down a suggestion that former President Trump was exerting undue influence on decisions in the House about a potential border deal. In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Kristen Welker asked Johnson whether Trump was “calling the shots here,” as the Speaker continued to insist that…
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said he might impose a tariff on Chinese goods of more than 60% if elected, signaling an increasingly hawkish tone against the top supplier of goods to the US.Most Read from BloombergPowell Tells ‘60 Minutes’ Fed Is Wary of Cutting Rates Too SoonMusk Took Drugs With Some Tesla Board Members, WSJ SaysWhy NYC Apartment Buildings Are on Sale Now for 50% OffWorld Cup 2026 Final Goes to NYC in Victory Over Dallas, LARed Sea Danger Is Spurring Global Oil Bu
Former Vice President Al Gore said Democrats should respect former President Trump’s supporters, suggesting they’re just using him “as a vehicle” to express their anger. Gore, who served as President Clinton’s No. 2 until 2001, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Saturday that his followers are merely utilizing the former president’s White House bid to project dissatisfaction…
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “the U.S. is on an unsustainable fiscal path” in a “60 Minutes” interview with Scott Pelley released Sunday. “The U.S. federal government’s on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy. So, it is unsustainable. I don’t think that’s at…
A Russian attempt to infiltrate the town of Avdiivka through sewers was thwarted by an attack drone, Ukraine claims.
A majority of Republicans in a recent poll say they believe former President Trump’s investigations are being conducted “unfairly.” The new survey, released Friday by YouGov, found that among the four criminal indictments that Trump is facing, more than 66 percent of Republicans believe the cases are being handled “unfairly.” This is compared to 70…
Newly released documents are revealing more about Canada's policies around letting Nazis into the country and letting them stay. Abigail Bimman reports on the documents, and what those pushing for their release want to be done.
The Russian mobilization reserve, which is four times larger than the Ukrainian one, does not guarantee them victory, Yevhen Dykyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war and former company commander of the Aidar battalion, said in an interview with Radio NV on Feb. 2.