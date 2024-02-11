News bulletin 2024/02/11 12:24

"You gotta pay your bills," said the former president notorious for not paying his own bills.
New York: the city that never sleeps … on your rent.
The Duke of Sussex flew in for a day to check on his dad, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. A royal source tells Bazaar the details.
Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies is speaking out for the first time about Mayim Bialik’s controversial departure as co-host in December. Speaking to reporters Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the game show’s boss — who last May maintained publicly that the actress-turned-emcee had his “full support” — said that while Bialik is …
A video received millions of impressions on X that purportedly showed the 14-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist holding up the political flag.
The Prince of Wales has revealed Cape Town to be this year's location for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk," a source said of the royal
The 69-year-old actor welcomed an adorable Lab puppy.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. Former junior hockey player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexual assault. The verdict was handed down Friday morning at the Drummondville courthouse following Corson's trial, which took place in November. The victim's identity is subject to a publication ban. She was 15 at the time of the assault in 2016. The Crown and the defence had agreed that Corson had taken part in a group sexual activity involving two other hockey players at the comp
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who fired a close-in slap shot into an empty net.
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday questioned why Nikki Haley’s husband wasn't on the campaign trail, drawing sharp responses from both the former U.N. ambassador and her husband, who is currently abroad on a National Guard mission. “What happened to her husband?" Trump told a crowd in Conway, South Carolina, as he and Haley held events across the state ahead of its Feb. 24 Republican primary. Responded Haley in a post on X: “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about.”
Sarah Ferguson was overcome with emotion whilst talking about her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Wednesday.
The actor and comedian said he's "surprised" by the current GOP front-runner ahead of the presidential election.
The singer's hairstylist showed off the Grammy winner's latest colorful look
Aileen Cannon ruled public interest in the case outweighs an existing protective order keeping names secret, but Jack Smith is pushing back against the move.
Only Santa Claus on Christmas Eve has a flight that’s been more eagerly watched. Taylor Swift has reportedly been rushed to a plane in Japan following her concert there. She now faces a flight that crosses several time zones and the international date line. If all goes as planned, she will arrive in Las Vegas …
A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day
"After my stroke I really wanted to get serious about my health," the 24-year-old posted on Instagram
GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli forces have discovered a tunnel network hundreds of metres (yards) long and running partly under UNRWA's Gaza headquarters, the military says, calling it new evidence of Hamas exploitation of the main relief agency for Palestinians. Army engineers took reporters for foreign news outlets through the passages at a time of crisis for UNRWA, which has launched an internal probe and seen a string of donor countries freeze funding over allegations last month by Israel that some of its staff doubled as Hamas operatives. The Palestinians have accused Israel of falsifying information to tarnish UNRWA, which employs 13,000 people in the Gaza Strip and has been a lifeline for the aid-dependent population for years.