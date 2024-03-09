News bulletin 2024/03/09 19:25

The Daily Beast

HBOAcademy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro blasted former President Donald Trump as a “total monster” during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday.“He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him,” De Niro said.The actor, noting that the November election will likely be a rematch of Trump versus Biden, argued that a repeat Trump presidency would be a “nightmare,” whi