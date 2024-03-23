News bulletin 2024/03/23 19:24

ABC News

The head of Russia's Federal Security Bureau reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that all four gunmen from the Moscow terror attack at Crocus City Hall were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack Friday night, in which gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at one Moscow's largest entertainment complexes. Earlier, Russian media posted unverified photos of a car they said belonged to some of the attackers near Russia's western border and a Russian MP said at least two suspects were detained after a car chase and a shootout, though neither of these have been verified or confirmed by Russian authorities.