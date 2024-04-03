News bulletin 2024/04/03 11:29

The Daily Beast

Brian Snyder/ReutersThe family of Michigan murder victim Ruby Garcia said they were shocked Tuesday while watching Donald Trump announce that he had spoken with them because, as they claim, it never happened.While discussing immigration at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Trump mentioned Garcia’s death last month. Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who police said has been in the U.S. illegally, has been charged with her murder.“Ruby’s loved ones and community are left grieving for his incredible young woman.