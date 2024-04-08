News bulletin 2024/04/08 13:30

CBC

The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.