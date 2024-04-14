News bulletin 2024/04/14 19:24

ABC News

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 general election while standing by some -- but not all -- of his past criticism of the former president. In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Sununu, a Republican who campaigned against Trump in the GOP primary before becoming a Trump defender, was repeatedly pressed by anchor George Stephanopoulos about his previous views. Sununu said he stood by a 2021 denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 but said he no longer believes that Trump should leave the race if he is convicted in one of his four criminal cases.