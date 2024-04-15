News bulletin 2024/04/15 07:24

The former president tried to describe the turning point of the Civil War. It didn't go well.
Former President Trump’s ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said that the former commander-in-chief will not testify in the hush money case, arguing it is “not going to happen.” Cohen, a former ally of Trump who turned into a vocal critic of the former president, shut down the idea that he would testify in the New York…
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump will appear in a criminal courtroom Monday morning in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over whether, in 2016, Trump used campaign funds to try to keep voters from finding out about an alleged affair with an adult film star.The case is by no means a slam-dunk, it’s potentially weaker than some of the other criminal cases pending against the former president. Although his legal team ha
"This country has done so much for me, I'm proud to pay my taxes every single year," Cuban wrote on X. "Tag a former president that you know doesn't."
Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the U.S. must “gird for when” his ex-boss loses in November. “I think the country has to gird for when he loses in November — and he’s gonna lose in November,” Scaramucci told anchor Abby Phillip during a “CNN NewsNight” appearance Friday a clip highlighted by…
Jerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share. Over time, as the price changed, he kept buying, amassing hundreds of shares for $25,000 - pretty much his “whole nest egg,” he said. That nest egg has lost about half its value in the past two weeks as Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price dropped from $66 after its public debut last month to $32 on F
First Madison Cawthorn. Now Mark Robinson and Michelle Morrow. Expect backlash from other states. | Letters to the editor
An image posted to Instagram, which has since been deleted, showed commander Cameron Yaste firing the assault weapon.
ABCNew Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spent the past year criticizing his fellow Republican Donald Trump, saying repeatedly how Trump brought doom to the GOP and faced “numerous investigations and continues to peddle the conspiracy theory that he won the 2020 election,” as the governor wrote in a June 2023 column.On Sunday, however, Sununu sought to let bygones be bygones—an insurrection, a potential criminal conviction, and continued election-denying be damned.Sununu joined ABC’s This Week on Sund
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stayed silent for more than a week about the 'death to America' chants at a Dearborn pro-Palestinian protest.
Ukraine has used British cruise missiles to hit a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of the country, a military source has told Sky News. The Storm Shadow missiles - launched by Ukrainian aircraft - targeted the command base for Russian ground troops on Saturday in what the source described as a "heavy blow" for the Russian armed forces. "This strike furthers Ukraine's campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation's illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine," the source said.
Economists and experts say they're expecting the federal government to raise taxes in Tuesday's budget to help offset billions of dollars in new spending already promised in the pre-budget announcements that have been landing almost daily since the end of March.Those announcements add up to more than $38 billion in commitments over a number of years. Because $17 billion of those commitments involve loan-based programs, about $21 billion could hit the government's bottom line directly.And that fi
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has rejected an Israeli ceasefire proposal, saying on Saturday it had handed to mediators in Egypt and Qatar its response to the proposal it had received last Monday. After more than six months of war with Israel in Gaza, the negotiations remain deadlocked, with Hamas sticking to its demands that any agreement must end the war. "We.. reaffirm our adherence to our demands and the national demands of our people; with a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army from the entire Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence, intensification of the entry of relief and aid, and the start of reconstruction," the Islamist faction said.
Ukraine's special operations forces (SSO) said that it had targeted a Russian Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare (EW) system.
HAIDA GWAII — The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition. The province announced last month that it had reached a proposed deal with the Haida, which Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin called a "foundational step in the reconciliation pathway of Haida Nation and B.C." The deal recognizes the
Late Saturday, Iran began firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, including weapons that experts say are more sophisticated than anything Israel had encountered until now in six months of fighting with Hamas and its allies in the region. Previously, Israel had faced aerial attacks from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, whose rocket arsenal includes short-range (12 to 25 miles) and somewhat inaccurate 122 mm rockets of the Grad family, as well as Syrian-made M-302 rockets with a range of about 1
A citizen's group opposed to burying Canada's stockpile of spent nuclear fuel half a kilometre below a southwestern Ontario farm town is demanding a paper ballot rather than an online vote in an upcoming referendum on whether it should welcome radioactive waste. Canada's nuclear industry's quest to find a place to store the growing amount of highly radioactive detritus it produces stretches back decades. The search has narrowed to two potential host communities in Ontario: Ignace (four hours nor
President Joe Biden is catching up to former President Donald Trump’s polling lead, according to a new poll.
Iran's attack on Israel was a "declaration of war", Israel's president has told Sky News. Isaac Herzog said it was "about time the world faces this empire of evil in Tehran". World leaders need to "make it clear" to the Iranian regime that its behaviour is "unacceptable", Mr Herzog added.