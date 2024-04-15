News bulletin 2024/04/15 12:24

The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
The former president tried to describe the turning point of the Civil War. It didn't go well.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted at the Coachella music festival waiting for Lana Del Rey's performance.
Simpson's will was filed in Clark County, Nevada, on April 12, two days after his death
"Literally left it all on the stage… including my blood," she wrote, showing off her new injury.
There are habits you should and shouldn't practice in order to keep your brain sharp.
Jerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share. Over time, as the price changed, he kept buying, amassing hundreds of shares for $25,000 - pretty much his “whole nest egg,” he said. That nest egg has lost about half its value in the past two weeks as Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price dropped from $66 after its public debut last month to $32 on F
The actress Zendaya wore a retro, white mini halter neck dress to a photo call in Milan for the Challengers press tour - and she looks amazing
It's so gross to me that any grown man would even *want* to date a teenager.
Dating and relationships coach Anwar White said he can sometimes tell if a marriage will last from the wedding day.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump will appear in a criminal courtroom Monday morning in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over whether, in 2016, Trump used campaign funds to try to keep voters from finding out about an alleged affair with an adult film star.The case is by no means a slam-dunk, it’s potentially weaker than some of the other criminal cases pending against the former president. Although his legal team ha
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
The Great White North was once where "every woke white college kid ... who'd had it up to here with America's racist patriarchy" wanted to be, the host explains — "I mean, besides Gaza" The post Bill Maher Says Canada Isn’t US Liberals’ ‘NPR Come to Life’ Fantasy Country Anymore | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukraine has used British cruise missiles to hit a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of the country, a military source has told Sky News. The Storm Shadow missiles - launched by Ukrainian aircraft - targeted the command base for Russian ground troops on Saturday in what the source described as a "heavy blow" for the Russian armed forces. "This strike furthers Ukraine's campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation's illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine," the source said.
The best steak cut choice depends a lot on what you're making, but for your typical grilled steak, our expert has advice on what works and what doesn't.
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."
Former President Trump’s ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, said that the former commander-in-chief will not testify in the hush money case, arguing it is “not going to happen.” Cohen, a former ally of Trump who turned into a vocal critic of the former president, shut down the idea that he would testify in the New York…
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
The fashion designer and her former soccer player husband worked out together over the weekend.