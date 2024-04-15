News bulletin 2024/04/15 12:24

Sky News

Ukraine has used British cruise missiles to hit a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of the country, a military source has told Sky News. The Storm Shadow missiles - launched by Ukrainian aircraft - targeted the command base for Russian ground troops on Saturday in what the source described as a "heavy blow" for the Russian armed forces. "This strike furthers Ukraine's campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation's illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine," the source said.