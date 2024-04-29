News bulletin 2024/04/29 07:24

Latest Stories
- Fresno Bee
Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion
Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Pans White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Colin Jost BOMBED’
Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th
- The Daily Beast
‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Ends Brutal Roast With Heartfelt Biden Endorsement
AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w
- The Daily Beast
Kellyanne Conway Warns GOP: Obama Conspiracies May Help Biden Win
Fox NewsFormer Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.Joe Bide
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Colleague Over White House Schmoozefest
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.
- The Canadian Press
What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so
- HuffPost
Ron DeSantis Reportedly Ready To Do What He Mocked Others For After Trump Meeting
The Florida governor met with his one-time rival over the weekend, according to reports.
- LA Times
Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
- CNN
Reporter describes moment ex-assistant rejected Trump’s handshake in front of jurors
Washington Post law enforcement reporter Devlin Barrett describes the moment former President Donald Trump tried to shake his former assistant Rhona Graff’s hand in front of jurors during his hush money trial.
- CNN
How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity
Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.
- Yahoo News
McConnell stands by Trump immunity stance, criticizes Tucker Carlson's 'destructive' rhetoric
University leaders need to "control" pro-Palestinian protestors, the Senator said.
- USA TODAY
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends shooting family dog that was 'untrainable.'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.
- Business Insider
Old, unused, and 'twisty' — meet the obscure NY election-conspiracy law that just might get Trump convicted
Prosecutors this week said their "entire case" rests on an obscure NY election-conspiracy law. Experts believe it's never before been prosecuted.
- The Canadian Press
Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash
HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
- The Hill
Eric Trump on father’s alertness: ‘The whole world knows his toughness’
Eric Trump defended his father’s stamina in a Sunday interview, even as the former president remains stuck in a New York courtroom instead of on the campaign trail. In an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Maria Bartiromo noted that former President Trump — who is on trial for 34 alleged crimes in New…
- People
New York D.A. Fails to Stop for Speeding Ticket, Swears at Police Officer: 'I Understand the Law Better Than You'
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
- The New York Times
Echoing Their Client, Trump’s Lawyers Pursue an Absolutist Defense
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and
- The New York Times
Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills
BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all
- NY Daily News
Editorial: Immune to logic: Donald Trump’s nonsensical argument before the Supreme Court
Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...
- Charlotte Observer
Charlotte evangelical pastor in national spotlight, called Trump Bible ‘disgusting’
Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.