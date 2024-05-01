News bulletin 2024/05/01 08:29

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Trump Struggles to Cite a Source for His Exaggerated Crime Claim
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
- The Daily Beast
Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All
Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed
- HuffPost
OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder
The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
- Deadline
Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Tells Jurors Of Hush Money Payment And His Suspicion That Trump Was The One Who Funded It
UPDATE: The lawyer for Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels further outlined the hush money deals made to his clients, including his suspicion that Donald Trump was “the one” who ultimately funded the Daniels payoff. Lawyer Keith Davidson said on Tuesday that he did not enjoy having to deal with Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen. The tension …
- The Week
Chechnya in jeopardy: what would death of Ramzan Kadyrov mean for Putin?
Strongman leader is 'terminally ill', stoking fears of armed conflict in the North Caucasus
- HuffPost
'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Reveals What Trump's Birthday Message To Melania Trump Was Really All About
Stephanie Grisham also predicted how the former first lady would have responded to her husband's courthouse stunt.
- The Canadian Press
Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke
OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada
- The Hill
Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case
The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…
- The Daily Beast
Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad
NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f
- The Wrap
Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’
The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- Business Insider
Wild video captures a Chinese Coast Guard ship collide with a Philippine vessel while battering it with a powerful water cannon
It's the latest of recent confrontations between China and the Philippines in the contested South China Sea that have damaged Philippine ships.
- The Hill
Wallace suggests she might not be on the air if Trump wins
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said she might not be on the air if former President Trump wins the election this fall. Noting the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was held over the weekend, Wallace said “behind the levity, though, there was something darker. A darker undercurrent, if you will, and a point that the…
- Business Insider
Massive drone strike suggests Ukraine is going after Russia's devastating glide bombs
Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.
- INSIDER
Trump won't rule out election violence if he loses to Biden in November: 'It depends'
Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."
- HuffPost
Bill Barr's Own Claim About Donald Trump Comes Back To Haunt Him
Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—and Committed ‘Political Suicide’
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s gruesome recounting of how she killed her dog may have also killed something else: her hopes to be Donald Trump’s running mate.In Trump’s orbit, Noem’s decision to disclose in her forthcoming memoir that she once shot and killed a family dog is being seen as pure political self-immolation—part of a series of “lapses in judgment” and a sign of “desperation that President Trump especially doesn’t like,
- The Independent
‘The US is seen as a joke’: American expats on Trump, Biden and the 2024 election
Gustaf Kilander speaks to Americans who moved abroad about how they perceive their country now — and how the people they know perceive them
- The Hill
McConnell’s exit isn’t going to be a quiet one
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is on the way out. But he’s not going quietly. A GOP free agent of sorts, McConnell helped convince Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to back aid to Ukraine despite opposition from House Republicans. The effort led to another win in a long list of big legislative victories for the…
- The Hill
Trump’s trial resumes: 5 takeaways from Tuesday’s proceedings in New York
The second week of testimony in former President Trump’s New York trial got underway Tuesday — and it was more eventful than expected, encompassing everything from a gag order ruling to new details around Trump’s alleged affairs. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. If he is convicted, he could…