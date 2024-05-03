News bulletin 2024/05/03 08:29

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut
Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru
- HuffPost
Trump Biographer Has Stark Warning For His Attorneys On What Happens Next
The author of a 2005 book about Trump says one key assumption his attorneys make often turns out to be disastrously wrong.
- HuffPost
Local TV Anchor Catches Donald Trump Off Guard With A Simple Question
The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.
- Yahoo News
Trump trial updates: Prosecution plays Cohen’s secret recording of Trump discussing payment to Karen McDougal
During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that captured his boss talking about a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps Closing His Eyes In Court
The New York Times reporter cited sources from the former president's camp.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Refuses to Green Light Angry Trump Posts
Doug Mills/GettyDonald Trump tried—and failed—to lure the judge overseeing his New York criminal trial into the position of greenlighting his angry screeds to ensure they don’t violate a gag order that seeks to stop him from continuing to intimidate witnesses and jurors.The move came after Trump got slapped with $9,000 in fines and a warning of a potential stay in the slammer on Tuesday, then had to fend off the risk of an additional $4,000 in penalties Thursday morning.After a trial lunch break
- HuffPost
Trump Unleashes Bizarre 'Word Salad' Answer During Live Nighttime TV Interview
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.
- The Independent
Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended
Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills
- HuffPost
Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit
The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.
- HuffPost
CNN Fact-Checker Spots Trump Contradicting Himself ‘Almost In The Same Breath’
The former president was "simultaneously complaining" about opposing things in his courthouse rant, said Daniel Dale.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Post Claims Trump Said He'd 'Force Every Pregnant Woman to Submit to Government Monitoring.' Here's the Actual Quote
Time magazine asked Trump whether he was comfortable with the government monitoring pregnant women to prevent abortions. Here's what he said.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Sums Up Who’ll Staff Trump’s Next White House With 2 Brutal Words
Alyssa Farah Griffin explained why the former president's latest comments to Time magazine are "devastating."
- CNN
Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.
- Business Insider
Russia may not start an all-out war with NATO, but already has plans to destroy it from within
Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.
- The Independent
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans will need to choose ‘MAGA’ or ‘MUGA’ over Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson says Greene’s move is ‘wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country’
- France 24
Macron reaffirms possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request, in an interview with the Economist published Thursday. The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion o
- The Daily Beast
Democrat Crushes GOP Rival in New York Congressional Special Election
WKBW TV/YouTubeDemocratic state Sen. Timothy Kennedy on Tuesday won the special election for the New York congressional seat vacated by a retiring Democrat, further narrowing the GOP’s slender majority in the House.Kennedy comfortably defeated his Republican opponent Gary Dickson in the race for the Buffalo-area district seat by a margin of more than 36 percentage points, according to the Associated Press. When Kennedy is officially sworn in to succeed the retiring Brian Higgins, the GOP House m
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Warns Key Check On Donald Trump Will Be Gone In Second Term
Sarah Matthews said it "won’t be a concern” for the former president if he’s reelected.
- The Daily Beast
Emails Reveal Top Trump Accountant Had Secret Campaign Role
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyAs Donald Trump’s first criminal trial moves through its second week of testimony, the prosecution is calling witnesses that can attest to Trump’s personal involvement in the underlying crime that the case is built on—but one witness won’t be at their disposal, and documents obtained by The Daily Beast suggest that he could provide pivotal information about that very crime.That witness is longtime Trump Organization financial controller Allen Weisselb
- HuffPost
Lauren Boebert: 'It Makes No Difference To Me' If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is Speaker
The far-right lawmaker made the provocative comment as Democratic leaders assured they would block a vote to dismiss the House speaker.