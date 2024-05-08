News bulletin 2024/05/08 12:29

Latest Stories
'Looks Like S**t': Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host
The former president took aim at MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
- HuffPost
Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
- People
Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
- The Daily Beast
Federal Judge Postpones Trump’s Classified Docs Case ‘Indefinitely’
Reuters/Marco BelloFederal Judge Aileen Cannon announced Tuesday she was indefinitely postponing Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, putting the case on ice less than three weeks before it was slated to begin.The announcement likely means the case will not be tried until after the 2024 election. Trump’s camp is sure to view the postponement as a major win, as they’ve tried nearly everything legally possible—through a variety of appeals and motions—to have each trial against the
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Stormy Daniels Put Trump’s Toxic Horniness on Full Display
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
- HuffPost
14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
- People
Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
- HuffPost UK
Russia's Head Bishop Had Some Truly Unnerving Words For Putin After The President Was Sworn In
Not that Putin reacted, of course.
- ABC News
Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.
- The Wrap
Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video
"Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourns early
NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr
- Bloomberg
Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data Shows“Twenty-five years a
- The Wrap
Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video
It seemed earlier versions of the story were "more the foolish hijinks and less predatory" he added The post Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Business Insider
A Russian helicopter fought an unusual Ukrainian drone armed with heat-seeking missiles, war watchers say
Footage and imagery from the Black Sea this week appeared to show a Ukrainian naval drone outfitted with an R-73 missile.
- Bloomberg
China Threatens to Release Audio of Secret Deal With Philippines
(Bloomberg) -- China may soon release audio of a purported phone call with a Philippine military official that Beijing claims is evidence of an agreement over disputed territory in the South China Sea, according to Chinese officials.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortTrump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels TestimonyIn
- The Daily Beast
Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next
Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal
- HuffPost
Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Sage Advice To Kristi Noem After Hint About Killing Biden Dog
The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.
- The Canadian Press
Singh tells Conservatives to back off as House prepares for first pharmacare vote
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q
- Associated Press
House Republicans are ready to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over Biden audio
House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.
- The Daily Beast
Global Manhunt for Indian Lawmaker Accused of Videoing Hundreds of Rapes
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.