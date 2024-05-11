News bulletin 2024/05/11 13:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Attorney Tries Slut-Shaming Stormy Daniels, Gets Zingers In Return
Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump Gets 1 Basic Detail About Barron Totally Wrong
The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.
- HuffPost
Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's 'Ambidextrous' Talk
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked his "confused" predecessor after Trump boasted about his skills.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Names Moment Donald Trump Judge ‘Finally Just Had Enough’
The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”
- The Hill
Trump calls it a ‘disgrace’ after judge directs Michael Cohen to refrain from talking about hush money case
Former President Trump complained Friday that it was a “joke” and a “disgrace” after the judge overseeing his hush money trial directed prosecutors to inform Michael Cohen, their star witness, to stop speaking publicly about the case as his testimony approaches. “There is no gag order for Michael Cohen. What the judge did was amazing, actually. Everybody…
- The Canadian Press
Barron Trump, 18, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve
- USA TODAY Opinion
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces the beginning of the end after failed run at Mike Johnson
It appears Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally out-stupid-ed herself.
- HuffPost
'These F**king Idiots': Jon Stewart Burns GOP Lawmakers Over Strange New Obsession
"The Daily Show" host mocked Republicans for their over-the-top rhetoric on an unlikely issue.
- The Canadian Press
Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti
- The Independent
Kristi Noem now banned from over 90 percent of tribal land in South Dakota after sixth tribe bars entry
Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations
- CNN
Brett Kavanaugh speaks about presidential power, his Taylor Swift fandom and an expensive trip to see Caitlin Clark
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an Austin judicial conference on Friday that his experience in the George W. Bush administration has made him more skeptical of presidential assertions of regulatory power.
- The Daily Beast
Stewart Mocks Ted Cruz Over Reaction to Biden’s Israel Ultimatum
Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez
- HuffPost
Conservative Pundit Bluntly Sums Up What Trump Really Wants From A Vice President
Charlie Sykes threw a jab at one of the “vice presidential wannabes” while he was at it.
- The Wrap
Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video
An aide dubbed the "human printer" is apparently tasked with printing out stacks of articles that will keep the GOP presidential candidate happy The post Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Trump says ‘loser’ Paul Ryan should be fired by Fox board
Former President Trump attacked former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), arguing he should be removed from the board of Fox Corp. “Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Thursday. “Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He…
- Idaho Statesman
Idaho Attorney General Labrador shows his ignorance about abortion | Opinion
His guest opinion piece shows he doesn’t understand how it works and why Idaho’s law affects medical care. | Opinion
- The Hill
McCarthy says he ‘couldn’t live’ with himself if he did deal with Democrats to save Speakership
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reflected on the end of his Speakership on Thursday while taking a dig at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), saying he “couldn’t live” with himself if he cut a deal with Democrats to keep his job. McCarthy was ousted from the Speakership in October after eight Republicans, led by Rep. Matt…
- Reuters
China military says it 'drove away' US destroyer in South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military closely monitored and "drove away" USS Halsey that entered the territorial waters of Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on May 10, the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement on Friday. The U.S. move "seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and security," the military said. "It is yet another iron proof of its navigation hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea," it said, adding its troops would stay on high alert and safeguard national security.
- CNN
Russia mounts surprise assault on northern Ukraine in most serious cross-border offensive in two years
Russian forces have made two cross border assaults inside northern Ukraine, according to information from Ukrainian sources and officials – in what President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling a ‘new wave of counteroffensive actions” by Russia.
- The Daily Beast
Lara Trump Makes Head-Spinning Claim Donald DOES Accept 2020 Election Results
NewsmaxRepublican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump made the head-spinning claim Thursday that it’s “obvious” her father-in-law does accept election results, despite his persistent false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.On Newsmax, the former president’s daughter-in-law was asked about Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton each warning that the most recent Republican president may not r