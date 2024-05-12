News bulletin 2024/05/12 06:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by two more South Dakota tribes
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec
- The Daily Beast
Thousands Turn Out to Hear Trump Rant About Whales and Hannibal Lecter
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump put himself on shuffle and played the hits Saturday night at his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.The MAGA shindig along the beach drew a crowd estimated to be between 80,000 and 100,000 people, according to a spokesperson for the city. But if they were hoping to hear any new ideas from the former president, they were out of luck.Careening from tangent to tangent, Trump went from praising “the late great Hannibal Lecter” to falsely claiming offs
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump Gets 1 Basic Detail About Barron Totally Wrong
The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.
- HuffPost
Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's 'Ambidextrous' Talk
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked his "confused" predecessor after Trump boasted about his skills.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Names Moment Donald Trump Judge ‘Finally Just Had Enough’
The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Steve Bannon After Contempt Conviction Is Upheld
Social media critics found a federal appeals court ruling upholding a contempt conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.
- The Canadian Press
Barron Trump, 18, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve
- The Independent
Kristi Noem now banned from over 90 percent of tribal land in South Dakota after sixth tribe bars entry
Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations
- Business Insider
Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries may be proving the Biden Administration wrong, experts say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
- CNN
An American soldier went missing in the Korean War. How his late mother’s faith he’d come home has finally been realized
A soldier who went missing during the Korean War has been identified after 70 years. It was the hope of his mother that he would come home again.
- Reuters
Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal of conviction for defying Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.
- Bloomberg
Netanyahu Trades Insults With Colombia President Over Gaza War
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Colombian President Gustavo Petro after the South American leader called for his arrest over the war in Gaza.Most Read from BloombergApple Nears Deal With OpenAI to Put ChatGPT on iPhoneIce Cube’s Big3 Basketball League Sells Its First Team in $10 Million DealFord Cuts Battery Orders as EV Losses Top $100,000 Per CarElon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just DecimatedHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub Ha
- USA TODAY
A guilty verdict? Donald Trump and allies are bracing voters for the worst
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
- Business Insider
Ukraine's pilots are flying high-risk 'wild weasel' missions first developed in the Vietnam War by the USAF, says defense analyst
Ukrainian pilots fly 'wild weasel' missions using US-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, a military analyst told BI.
- Deadline
Judge Wants Michael Cohen To Stop Commenting About Trump Hush Money Case — Update
UPDATE: Judge Juan Merchan told the prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial to pass along a message to one of their likely witnesses, lawyer Michael Cohen: Please stop talking or posting on social media about the case. Moments before the day in court ended early around lunchtime, Judge Merchan took up a request from …
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Look! It Is the Orange Pot Calling the Kettle Black
Scott OlsonOn the witness stand Thursday, Stormy Daniels was cross-examined by the prosecution about trying to profit off her notoriety.“When Trump was indicted in this case, you celebrated on Twitter by repeatedly tweeting and pushing merchandise you were selling in your store right?” said defense attorney Susan Necheles according to CNN.“...People asked how they could support me so I tweeted the link to my store,” Daniels responded.“That was you shilling your merchandise, right?” Necheles asks
- Business Insider
The US and the West are facing the blowback of sanctions against Russia, economist says
The US may have opened a "Pandora's box of unintended consequences" by imposing sanctions on Russia, one economist says.
- The Daily Beast
Stewart Mocks Ted Cruz Over Reaction to Biden’s Israel Ultimatum
Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez
- The Canadian Press
Alberta NDP debate marked by agreement, until it came to Nenshi's record
EDMONTON — The second official Alberta NDP leadership debate saw five candidates eagerly agreeing with each other, until Naheed Nenshi was forced to defend against more attacks on his record as the mayor of Calgary. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who is among the candidates vying for the helm of Rachel Notley's Opposition party, asked why the former mayor signed a letter in 2019 asking the United Conservative Government to sidestep union agreements. The unearthed letter drew
- The Wrap
Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video
An aide dubbed the "human printer" is apparently tasked with printing out stacks of articles that will keep the GOP presidential candidate happy The post Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.