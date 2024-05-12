News bulletin 2024/05/12 12:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Controversy follows Gov. Kristi Noem as she is banned by two more South Dakota tribes
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec
- HuffPost
Lawrence O’Donnell Roasts Trump Attorney For Bringing ‘The Orange Turd Into The Courtroom’
“That’s right, that’s how Donald Trump’s day went today,” the MSNBC host said.
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Steve Bannon After Contempt Conviction Is Upheld
Social media critics found a federal appeals court ruling upholding a contempt conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Says He’d Deport ‘Anti-American’ Protesters in Bizarre Rally Speech
The former president also praised the "late, great" (fictional) serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
- The Canadian Press
Barron Trump, 18, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve
- Business Insider
Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries may be proving the Biden administration wrong, experts say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
- The Independent
Kristi Noem now banned from over 90 percent of tribal land in South Dakota after sixth tribe bars entry
Bans come in response to comments governor made about parents and drugs on reservations
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Look! It Is the Orange Pot Calling the Kettle Black
Scott OlsonOn the witness stand Thursday, Stormy Daniels was cross-examined by the prosecution about trying to profit off her notoriety.“When Trump was indicted in this case, you celebrated on Twitter by repeatedly tweeting and pushing merchandise you were selling in your store right?” said defense attorney Susan Necheles according to CNN.“...People asked how they could support me so I tweeted the link to my store,” Daniels responded.“That was you shilling your merchandise, right?” Necheles asks
- CNN
Opinion: The presidential election isn’t playing out how I thought it would
President Biden was poised to run a strong campaign against Donald Trump on returning the US to normalcy, Fareed Zakaria writes. Polling shows that has gone off the rails, as voters seem concerned about his age and approach to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
- The Independent
Paul Manafort leaves Republican convention role after controversy
Paul Manafort, 75, chaired the Trump presidential campaign from June to August 2016
- USA TODAY
A guilty verdict? Donald Trump and allies are bracing voters for the worst
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
- The Hill
Mace on Gaza war: ‘The promised land’ is Israel’s; ‘Biblical warfare, plain and simple’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, dubbing it “Biblical warfare.” “Israel doesn’t occupy the land, they own it. The promised land is theirs,” Mace posted on social media platform X. “It’s Biblical warfare, plain and simple.” Mace, like many other Republican lawmakers, has been supportive…
- Deadline
Judge Wants Michael Cohen To Stop Commenting About Trump Hush Money Case — Update
UPDATE: Judge Juan Merchan told the prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial to pass along a message to one of their likely witnesses, lawyer Michael Cohen: Please stop talking or posting on social media about the case. Moments before the day in court ended early around lunchtime, Judge Merchan took up a request from …
- Business Insider
The US and the West are facing the blowback of sanctions against Russia, economist says
The US may have opened a "Pandora's box of unintended consequences" by imposing sanctions on Russia, one economist says.
- The Hill
Trump lawyer Habba says courtroom like ‘Twilight Zone’
Former President Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said she sat in the New York City courtroom during his hush money trial Thursday and compared it to the “Twilight Zone.” “So, you know, you walk in and it’s really actually something surreal. You feel like you’re in the ‘Twilight zone,’” Habba told Fox News’s Jesse Watters. Habba…
- The Canadian Press
Alberta NDP debate marked by agreement, until it came to Nenshi's record
EDMONTON — The second official Alberta NDP leadership debate saw five candidates eagerly agreeing with each other, until Naheed Nenshi was forced to defend against more attacks on his record as the mayor of Calgary. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who is among the candidates vying for the helm of Rachel Notley's Opposition party, asked why the former mayor signed a letter in 2019 asking the United Conservative Government to sidestep union agreements. The unearthed letter drew
- The Wrap
Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video
An aide dubbed the "human printer" is apparently tasked with printing out stacks of articles that will keep the GOP presidential candidate happy The post Chris Hayes Mocks Trump for Needing to Read Good News About Himself During Trial: ‘Like a Child With an iPad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Founder of Trump Defense Firm Indicted in Somali Fraud Case
Jeenah Moon/Getty ImagesThe federal judge overseeing a pregnancy discrimination case against Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign approved a bid by the ex-president and his team to switch to new legal counsel—bringing in a Maryland law firm where a top partner stands accused of bilking millions belonging to the nation of Somalia.Judge Katharine Parker signed off Wednesday on the replacement of the Trump camp’s old representation, LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Kittredge, Carlin & McPartland, with a lawyer
- Business Insider
The hush-money trial is just the latest where a woman made Trump look bad. It drives him to the brink of jail each time.
Trump's been threatened with fines, jail, or removal from 3 NYC courtrooms. But he just can't stop flipping out over women who oppose him in court.
- Business Insider
Russia keeps accidentally dropping bombs on its own people as it struggles to hit intended targets, UK intel says
The British Ministry of Defence said: "Such errors have destructive and lethal consequences for the Russian population."