News bulletin 2024/05/14 08:28

- The Canadian Press
Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before Game 4 against Stars
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of
- Hello!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reaction revealed as God Save the King is sung - watch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were filmed when God Save the King was sung during their tour of Nigeria. Watch the clip here…
- People
Mom Who 'Gave Up Entire Life' to Raise 6 Kids in Tears on Mother's Day After Getting No Recognition: 'Of All the Days'
"My kids are disappointing," Kelsey Mayfield says in her viral TikTok video
- HuffPost
Springsteen Fans Roast Trump For Bizarre Boast About Size Of New Jersey Crowd
A spokesperson for the city of Wildwood said Trump spoke to 80,000 to 100,000 people, but video of the event made that hard to believe.
- CBC
Black man who borrowed father's BMW questioned, forcibly arrested outside home
Khadafi Keenan Fagan-Pierre had just opened the door of a black BMW on the driveway of his home when he saw a Gatineau police cruiser make a U-turn.It was Sunday morning, April 14. Two officers stepped out. One questioned him: "Is this your car?"He said no. It was his father's car, after all. The father, who lives across the river in Ottawa, regularly lends his 2010 BMW E60 535 to his 31-year-old son."Well, whose car is it?" an officer asked next. Fagan-Pierre, who is Black and lives primarily w
- Variety
‘Mad Max’ Director Says ‘There’s No Excuse’ for Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s ‘Fury Road’ Set Feud: Tom ‘Had to Be Coaxed Out of His Trailer’
With his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel movie “Furiosa” gearing up for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month, director George Miller recently spoke to The Telegraph and reflected on the notorious feud that broke out between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the grueling …
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Predicts Massively Triggering Moment For Her Uncle
"That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.
- People
Savannah Guthrie Drops NSFW Word Live on “Today” During Ryan Reynolds Interview: 'We're All Canceled'
"I don't think I've said that word in my entire life, in any form or fashion," Guthrie said, noting she was "dying of humiliation"
- People
Teen Dining with Parents on Greece Trip Was Allegedly Raped in Bar Bathroom by Stranger
The 16-year-old was vacationing with her family on the Greek island of Crete, per reports
- The Canadian Press
Small, well-built Chinese EV called the Seagull poses a big threat to the US auto industry
LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling. The car, launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD, sells for around $12,000 in China, but drives well and is put together with craftsmanship that rivals U.S.-made electric vehicles that cost three times as much. A shorter-range version costs under $10,000. Tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles probably will keep the Seagull away from America’s shores for now, and it likel
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Audience Groans At 1 Truly Ugly Line From Trump Trial
"The Late Show" host spots an uncomfortable moment from the former president's criminal trial.
- Idaho Statesman
Angler’s discovery leads officials to 14 huge invasive fish in CO. See the pond monsters
“Yes, many Jaws jokes were made.”
- Cosmopolitan
Meghan Markle Changes Into an Elegant Floral Dress for Last Engagement in Nigeria
She and Prince Harry attended a polo match at the esteemed Lagos Polo Club.
- LA Times
Ordered to put his boat behind a fence, he added a mural that'll make you do a double take
A man from the city of Seaside was ordered to cover his boat behind a 6-foot-tall fence. He complied but, in the process, took a jab at City Hall.
- The Canadian Press
Soucy suspended one game, Zadorov fined for cross-checks on McDavid
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
- Business Insider
A 24-year-old spent $140,000 buying and converting a Mercedes van. Take a look inside the luxury home on wheels.
After building "cookie-cutter" campervans, Abbe Minor set out to create something more. Her luxury van includes Moroccan plaster and organic shapes.
- The Hill
Tuberville after attending Trump trial: ‘Most depressing thing I’ve ever been in’
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) emerged from court proceedings Monday in former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial and called the Manhattan courtroom “the most depressing thing I’ve ever been in.” “First of all, I’m disappointed in the courtroom. I’m hearing, ‘Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.’ He is ‘former President Trump,’” Tuberville said to the media outside…
- People
Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian Sing Together in Mother's Day Video: 'We Make Up the Rules'
The actor praised his wife as "blessed from the heavens above with kindness, empathy, compassion, beauty and an abundance of musical talents"
- HuffPost
John Dean Thinks Donald Trump's Legal Team Tripped Up, And It's Going To Cost Them
“I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.
- BBC
Prayagraj: An alleged dowry death and a gruesome revenge
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.